These are the cameos in “Thor Love and Thunder” | OFF SIDE

“Thor: Love and Thunder” has already premiered in Latin America and hundreds of thousands of followers around the world have already had the opportunity to see it. In that sense, we can say that Taika Waititi’s film is full of cameos.

The new adventure of the ‘God of Thunder’, in the fourth film of the superhero, and number 29 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), stars several stars, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman who she returns as Dr. Jane Foster.

The plot centers around the villainous Gorr the Godbutcher (Christian Bale) kidnapping a group of Asgardian children, with Hemsworth’s real-life sons Waititi and Portman filling some of those roles. And another thing that has attracted attention, that arouses the “Ohhh” and applause in movie theaters, are the brief appearances of characters, who were even in the previous ‘God of Thunder’ movies.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN CAMEOS IN “THOR LOVE AND THUNDER”?

Here are ten of the appearances in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”:

10. Matt Damon as the actor Loki

Damon reprises his role from “Thor: Ragnarök” as the overzealous actor who plays the trickster god Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston in the other Thor movies).

Matt Damon made a cameo appearance in Thor: Ragnarok as an actor melodramatically portraying Loki (Tom Hiddleston) (Photo: Marvel)

9. Luke Hemsworth as the actor Thor

Chris Hemsworth’s brother Luke plays the actor who plays Thor in the same play within a movie.

8. Melissa McCarthy as actress Hela

Melissa McCarthy makes a surprise appearance as the fictional version of Loki’s sister, Hela.

7. Ben Falcone as Asgardian stage manager

Ben Falcone, who happens to be McCarthy’s husband, plays the Asgardian play’s stage manager moving all the hilariously low-tech props (considering Asgardians are literal gods).

6. Sam Neill as the actor Odin

fresh out of Jurassic World: DominionWaititi’s Kiwi sidekick, Sam Neill, is the actor who plays Loki’s father, Odin, played by Anthony Hopkins in previous Thor movies.

Sam Neill, the star of “Jurassic World: Dominion” appears in Thor (Photo: Universal Pictures)

5. Jaime Alexander as Sif

Jaimie Alexander, who played Thor’s ally Sif in the first two “Thor” movies, had disappeared from the franchise. However, she has returned to “Love and Thunder” to tell Thor about Gorr’s mission to kill all the gods.

4. Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis

Kat Dennings, who in the first Thor movies played Jane’s assistant, appears in the new installment. As always, she doesn’t stop mispronouncing the name of Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir, calling it “Mew Mew.” She briefly shows up to visit Jane as she undergoes chemotherapy. She encourages her to tell the others what’s going on and maybe call Thor.

3. Stellan Skarsgård as Professor Erik Selvig

Stellan Skarsgård played Jane’s friend and mentor Professor Erik Selvig in the first two Thor films. Unfortunately for Erik, he is brainwashed by Loki and passes most of the “Avengers” mind control. In the new installment he appears to consult with Jane about her cancer diagnosis.

2. Russell Crowe as Zeus

After Gorr kidnaps the Asgardian children, Thor decides to seek help from the rest of the gods. They are led by Zeus, the Greek god of lightning, played by Russell Crowe. Zeus turns out to be quite entitled and, when he gets into a fight with Thor, he removes him from the pious orgy he is planning.

Russell Crowe as Zeus in “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Photo: Marvel)

1. Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians gang, with some new members, proves that more can be less.

WHAT DOES THE SECOND POST-CREDIT SCENE OF “THOR 4″ MEAN FOR MARVEL?

It is not clear if this is the official farewell of the character of Natalie Portman in Marvel. That is, it is possible to see her in future visions or scenes in the Valhalla. In this sense, the return of heimdall it could also mean that this Universe defies what it means to be ‘immortal’, opening up the possibility that it will, at some point, protect the son it mentions.

After this scene, the tape shows an announcement that says that “Thor Will Return”. Now, Will it be just Chris Hemsworth’s Thor or also Natalie Portman’s ‘Mighty Thor’? We will know with the next official announcements of Marvel Studios.