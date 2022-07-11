The words of Cabecita Rodríguez after his debut and goal with AméricaMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 10.07.2022 22:59:28





After becoming one of the bomb signings of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the MX Leaguethe Uruguayan striker jonathan rodriguez had many expectations on his back, which corresponded when he made his debut as a scorer in his first game with America.

The former forward of Blue Cross It only took a little over 20 minutes to pierce the networks of Luis Cardenasin America’s 3-2 defeat against Rayados de Monterrey, although Little Head Rodriguez He claimed to be ‘quiet’.

“a special debut. We do not get the result we are looking for, but personally I am left with the peace of mind of a good game of the entire team, and with the opportunity to have had my first 90′ and score my first goal with this shirt,” he said on his Twitter account.

A special debut. We didn’t get the result we were looking for, but personally, I am left with the peace of mind of the good performance of the whole team, and with the opportunity to have had my first 90′ and score my first goal with this shirt. pic.twitter.com/A0piEwpVgo — Jonathan Rodriguez (@jona2118) July 11, 2022

It was 22 minutes into the match that the little head to put the provisional tie with a shot crossed from his right leg to a pass from his compatriot Federico Vinas.

The charrúa, who returned to Mexican soccer after spending six months in Saudi Arabia with the Al Nassrcomplemented the message by pointing out that he is focused on the duel on Date 3 against Tolucato be held next Wednesday at the Aztec stadium.

It is worth remembering that next Saturday the 16th he will have the opportunity to appear internationally when America clash before him Chelsea of the premier league in a friendly match.

​