The trailer for ‘Clerks 3’ brings us back to Kevin Smith’s troop: Ben Affleck, Jason Mewes, Rosario Dawson… | Film and Television

The trilogy will be completed this coming fall. kevin smith He already has almost everything ready for the premiere of Clerk III 16 years after the premiere of the previous installment. After several years in which his script to continue Clerks’ story was rejected (and that of Mallrats, Dogma Y chasing amy…) you will finally be able to fulfill your goal.

Although it will be different from what was initially planned. Because if in 1994 Kevin Smith told what his life was like at 20 and in 2006 he told what his life was like at 30, the director and screenwriter did not want to repeat the experience with Clerks 3 in 2022 at 40. After suffering a serious heart attack from which he recovered, he wanted to give a more optimistic view and celebrate his life.

Obviously there are biographical elements, because that is what the saga is about, as he himself has explained in various interviews: “Randal has a heart attack, he decides that he was so close to death, and his life has meant nothing, there is no one who remember, he has no family or anything like that. And in recovery he comes to the conclusion that he has worked in a movie store all his life and watched other people’s movies without being able to tell his story. That’s the story of Clerks 3 “.

The first trailer published for this installment with which the trilogy closes is an ode to the characters that have made us laugh over the last 30 years. It does not seem that anyone is going to miss the appointment and in the first images we have already seen Jeff Anderson (Randal), Brian O’Halloran (Dante), Jason Mewes (Jay), Kevin Smith (Silent Bob), Rosario Dawson (Becky), Marilyn Ghigliotti (Veronica), Ben Affleck…

Liz Destro and Jordan Monsanto produce this Lionsgate film that has been an odyssey for Kevin Smith as his life has changed in recent years. But the director had a pending account to settle and will do so this fall, with no date yet set for its premiere in Spain.

“I owe those guys, those characters, Dante and Randal, so much more than the kind of doom and gloom I was about to put them through. I loved that script and I loved reading it, but you couldn’t keep your eyes dry for the last 15 pages” explained the director about his original script.

Watching the trailer with the first minutes of the film, it is clear that this Clerks 3 has returned to make us laugh. Much.