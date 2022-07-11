The sunglasses that Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman are obsessed with are the whim we would like to give ourselves this summer

Balenciaga has been on everyone’s lips for weeks, months, or even years. Since Demna Gvasalia arrived in 2015 to revolutionize the foundations of the Basque firm, his creations have become viral season after season. Celebrities love their eccentric designs and there is not a single person who can resist their latex or velvet dresses, or their sock boots.

But if anyone has managed to win the title of standard-bearer for the firm, that has been Kim Kardashian. Coinciding with her divorce from Kanye West, the influencer and businesswoman has begun a new life stage dressed in Balenciaga every day (except on that occasion in which she donned the dress with which Marilyn sang to President Kennedy in 1962). And, as she could not be otherwise, she was one of the protagonists of the second Balenciaga Haute Couture show, along with Nicole Kidman or Dua Lipa.

Nicole Kidman wore a basic style accompanied by extravagant glasses.GettyImages.

coming out of a fitting of the firm, Kidman was seen with a black bodysuit, jeans boyfriend and a black bag, all from Balenciaga. But if something caught the attention of those present (and of the millions of people who would later come across the snapshot) it was sunglasses that his professional colleague, Kardashian, had already gracefully worn on numerous occasions.

We talk about the model ‘Mask Butterfly ‘, of Balenciagawhich functions as a mask similar to that of cat woman and approaches the shapes of ski sunglasses. A model in black acetate that now we also want and that would be the only accessory we would need this summer to make our outfits diaries, outfits unforgettable.