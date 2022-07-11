The Summer Carnival flooded Colmenar Viejo with fun

The Big Show festival at the “Las Huertas” fairgrounds is the destination for the young participants in the Summer Carnival on Saturday, July 9.

At the same time, families will be able to enjoy workshops, bouncy castles and musical performances in the Plaza del Pueblo.

The Colmenar Viejo Summer Carnival returns on Saturday, July 9 with the traditional parade from Avenida de los Remedios at 8:00 p.m. and different destinations: for families it will culminate in the Plaza del Pueblo, for the adult public in the fairgrounds “Las Huertas” with a new edition of The Big Show festival.

The Carnival starts at 8:00 p.m. from Avenida de los Remedios with the parade enlivened by 3 brass bands and 3 batucadas. It will go through San Sebastián street to Plaza de la Constitución. From there, families who wish to go to the party prepared in the Plaza del Pueblo will be able to do so through Calle Real and the rest of the parade will continue along Avenida de la Libertad until they enter the “Las Huertas” fairgrounds through Calle Tomillo. .

An orchestra truck will be installed in the Plaza del Pueblo with a performance aimed at children and families until 00:00. “Superheroes like Ironman and Spiderman will also attend so that children can take pictures with them,” explains José Sanz, one of the promoters.

The Big Show in ‘Las Huertas’

At the “Las Huertas” fairgrounds there will be a stage with a DJ, 30,000 watts of sound, moving heads, lasers… to make the night a party. In addition, in this space that can accommodate much more people and with much more space, there will be 4 large bars where you can buy cold food and drinks. In the next few days we will know who is the local establishment that will manage them after the open procedure that has been called for those interested.

“The Big Show began to take shape in the 2019 festivities”, recall Nacho Aguilar and José Sanz, two of its promoters, “the objective is to concentrate the participants in one place”

The youngest will find a striking proposal at the ‘Las Huertas’ Fairgrounds: “National and international DJs, special effects, pyrotechnics, confetti…” explains José Sanz.

Regarding public attendance, Nacho Aguilar explains that in 2019, it was thought that some 7,000 people would participate, the figure later provided by the police was more than 20,000 people, “we always want to go further, but with the same attendance we we feel satisfied. It is true that, after two years of hiatus, we believe that there is desire on the part of the public ».