The story behind the Jaws poster

There is no doubt that movie poster picture jaws (better known in these latitudes as Shark) is one of the most iconic and remembered of all time, even becoming an icon of popular culture as the years went by. But how was this photo born?

According to Creative Bloq media, The original image was the idea of ​​Paul Bacon, who was inspired by the opening scene of the 1974 book by Peter Benchley (on which he later based steven spielberg to bring the story to the big screen), in which you can see a shark emerging from the depths, about to devour a swimmer.

According to Printmag, Bacon’s design was dismissed by the publisher’s then senior editor double day (which published the work), since it stated that the animal made by the artist looked like “a penis with teeth”. That was how he asked Roger Kastel to take care of improving the photo. Even so, both creations were used both in the hardcover version (the original) and the paperback version of the book (the retouched one).

Then, when it came to creating a poster for Spielberg’s feature film, the company Bantam Bookswho edited the paperback version of the novel, allowed the acclaimed filmmaker to use the cover for his poster. The only difference between Kastel’s book cover and the poster is that there is foam covering the bare chest of the swimmer in the poster.