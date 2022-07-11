The song that Johnny Depp would have written inspired by the trial with Amber Heard: “Sitting like a dog”

Johnny Depp is on a hot streak in his artistic career. Right now he hopes to release a new musical album with the guitarist jeff beckafter the media trial for defamation that he faced against his ex-wife Amber Heard. It seems that, although he is calm, he could not take the focus off this event that marked his life so much and that is why he wrote a song inspired by how he lived it.

It was in mid-June 2022 when the jury of the court of Fairfax, Virginia, gave the verdict in favor of the actor of Fantastic Animals. Since then, he has been seen happy on stage while enjoying music, a talent that he had hidden, but that he always wanted to bring out. Everything is going smooth sailing in her life, so she wants to leave behind all the painful episodes, including her relationship with Amber and the legal battle that was a worldwide topic for several weeks.

Johnny Depp has dedicated himself to appearing on big stages

In that sense, one of the two songs he wrote for the album he shares with Beck It will be dedicated to the month and a half of hearings that he had in front of the whole world and from which he emerged victorious. The production is will premiere on July 15according to Guardianand it is said that phrases such as: “You are sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch… If I had a penny, it would not reach your hand”, alluding to everything he lived with his ex-partner.

The song is called “Sad Motherf-in Parade” and it promises to be a success. Even the guitarist Beck said that this was the reason why he wanted to collaborate with Johnny, since he realized the talent that he had to compose. People say that there are few sentences that allude to his ex-marriage with the Aquaman actress, but it will surely surprise the fans a lot.

The album will be titled “18″, for a very special reason for the two involved. In the midst of conversations and coexistence, they realized that working together had taken them back to that time when they were 18 years old. They revived the youthful spirit they had at that age.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We were joking about how we felt at 18 again, so that became the album title as well,” Jeff explained.

And it is that “Sad Motherf-in’ Parade” is not the first song that the interpreter of Captain Jack Sparrow writes, but the other single that composed was the one released a few weeks ago: “This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr”.

Johnny Depp promoted his song on his social networks

“I was impressed. That song is one of the reasons I asked him to make an album with me.”

The album is expected to be released soon., since they have worked on it for the last three years. It is made up of 13 songs, with themes from artists such as Motown, the Beach Boys, John Lennon, the Velvet Underground and Killing Joke.