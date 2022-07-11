The smuggling scheme for which designer Nancy González was captured

Her accessories were in the wardrobe of the series “Sex and the City”. Photo: Getty Images and National Police

Colombian designer Nancy González de Barberi’s leather bags are recognized as luxury accessories in the world of fashion. One can only cost up to $ 18 million, according to the prices of the renowned Saks Fifth Avenue store, where her designs are still for sale, despite the fact that she was captured last Friday at her luxurious residence in Cali. Python, alligator or babilla skin bags have been part of New York Fashion Week and collaborations with world-class artists. Now her success is not news, but her messes with the United States justice system. El Espectador learned the details of the file that has her facing an extradition process.

According to the indictment (accusation) against him, González is accused by a Florida Southern District Court of having committed the crimes of conspiracy and smuggling. According to the US authorities, the designer made and coordinated several trips to the United States in order to transport the products, which were later sold in all the Nancy González brand boutiques. Two other Colombians would have participated in these apparently illegal operations: Diego Rodríguez and John Camilo Aguilar, employees of González’s companies, who were also captured for extradition purposes.

Nancy González de Barberi’s designs have established themselves as some of the most important on an international scale, especially in the field of handbags made of reptile leather. Her designs, for example, were recognized by the Metropolitan Museum of New York, by including one of her bags in the 65 most outstanding articles of fashion from the last century to the present. In addition, her accessories have been part of the wardrobe in movies like Sex and the City and The Devil Wears Fashion. She has also collaborated with the likes of Jenny Holzer, Lawrence Weiner and Kaws, and celebrities like Britney Spears and Sofia Vergara have worn her bags.

The accusation against those captured reads that the three would have conspired to clandestinely import into the United States products made from species protected by federal law. González and his employees, says the document, had to have a special permit to enter the handbags made from the skins of babillas, snakes and alligators and be able to sell them in luxury store windows. Regarding the way of operating, the investigation indicates that around 300 portfolios that were transferred abroad were sent through commercial flights, without the required permits.

Even, say the authorities, there are reports that, on several occasions, the businesswoman González herself traveled without certifying the merchandise she was carrying with her. The indictment against the renowned designer indicates that there were around ten commercial flights that were used to transfer the merchandise that arrived at Gzuniga Ltda., a company created by González in 2007, based in New York, and had as its purpose the sale of designer bags in python and alligator skin. Once the accessories were on US soil, the bags were also shipped to stores in other countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Canada and South Korea.

These last countries, such as Colombia and the United States, are member states of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Its objective is to ensure that “international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not constitute a threat to the survival of species.” Precisely, González had to have a certification from this entity in which it was clear that their products complied with international regulations. However, the prosecution says, those documents were never in his possession.

Although the authorities have the magnifying glass on González and his possible accomplices, the investigation has yielded other names, among which is the citizen Paola Soto, who would have traveled on an American Airlines flight from Colombia to Miami with approximately 28 designer handbags. in alligator skin, without the necessary permits or any declaration. Soto, according to the indictment, intended that these bags be sold in the Nancy González showroom in New York. For the US authorities, the designer would have “violated federal law, enriching herself from the sale of smuggled products to the United States,” the document indicates.

During almost 24 years of career in the world of fashion, González had not been splashed in any scandal. On the contrary, she was recognized for founding her two companies: Gzuniga Ltda., Located on the exclusive Fifth Avenue in New York, which is subsidized by a company dedicated to the manufacture of these exclusive bags in Yumbo (Valle del Cauca) . Prior to her legal mess, the Colombian designer had managed to establish herself as one of the most relevant accessories businesswomen on the world fashion circuit.

Now, her future is in the hands of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, which has the last word in the decision of whether González should be extradited. The scenario for the businesswoman, now, is a cell in Cali awaiting her possible release due to alleged irregularities in the legalization of her capture and in the search of the house where she was located. Later, the designer will have to wait for the judicial institutions of Colombia to grant the signatures for her extradition, to later be prosecuted in the same country where wealthy people pay fortunes for her designs.