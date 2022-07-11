The severity of Néstor Araujo’s injury in America is revealed

The Mexican defender had a gray debut with the Eagles, as he had to come off the bench in the second half against Monterrey.

Nestor Araujo caused a lot of concern after leaving injured of the match between America Y Montereysince their gestures of pain It did not invite positive thinking. In the end, the result was adverse for the Eagles, but the good news is that the Mexican’s debut was not as bad as everyone believed.

The national team he could barely play 56 minutes in his debut with the azulcremas in Liga MX. Throughout that time he had two interceptions and left the team ahead 2-1. When he left, the night came for those led by Fernando Ortíz, since in eight minutes they were turned around and they could no longer recover.

It was clear that Nestor’s departure from the field of play affected the defensive order, which is why there was fear of lose it several weeksjust as it happened with Roger Martínez a week ago.

The positive thing is that according to reports from journalists, César Caballero and Julio Ibáñez, what seemed to be a muscular discomfort was only left in one fatigue and some cramps for Araujo, so his presence in the midweek game against Toluca is unknown, but he will have no problem coming back quickly.

It will be between Monday and Tuesday when Tano’s coaching staff decides if Nestor is in playing conditions against the Devils or they will save it for the friendly against Chelsea, in the United States.

