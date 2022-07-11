The seven tricks of a neurologist to avoid losing memory as we age

As we age our memory deteriorates. This is a deeply rooted belief in many people, but there are some voices, such as that of the neuroscientist Richard Restak (professor at the School of Medicine and Health at the George Washington University Hospital, in the United States) who defend that this decline is avoidable or, That can at least slow it down.

As reported by the North American media The New York Times, Restak’s latest (of over 20) book on the mind, The Complete Guide to Memory: The Science of Strengthening Your Mind, contains tools such as mental exercises, sleep habits or dietary changes that can help improve memory.

where do the problems come from

More specifically, the expert argues that there is 10 “sins” leading to loss or distortion of memories. Seven of them are taken from the works of psychologist and memory specialist Daniel Lawrence Schacter (sins of omission, such as being ‘absent’, and sins of deed, such as transforming memories), and three are of his own (technological distortion , technological distraction, depression).





Taking these ‘sins’ into account, Restak elaborates a series of ‘tricks’ designed to develop and maintain a healthy memory. Here are some of them:

1. Pay more attention

Restak argues that some apparent memory problems are actually due to to failures in attention. For example, when you’re having a hard time remembering the name of someone you met at a party, it may be because you were talking to too many people at the same time and you didn’t pay enough attention when you heard them. This prevents the memory from being ‘encoded’ correctly in memory.

One way to pay more attention when learning new information, such as a name, is to visualize the word in the mind listening to her.

2. Look for daily memory challenges

There are many easily integrated memory exercises in daily life. As an example, Restak proposes to make a shopping list and memorize it; When you go shopping, try to do it from memory, avoiding looking at the list. Another option would be to try to memorize recipes, or drive without using GPS.





3. Play games

A lots of games they are very beneficial for memory, like bridge or chess. There are also simpler ones: the doctor suggests one in which one participant thinks of an object, person or place, and the others must find out using 20 yes or no questions in turns. In this way, to win, the latter must remember the answer to the questions previously asked.

4. Read more novels

It appears, says Restak, that one of the early indicators of memory decline is stop reading fiction: According to this theory, when people begin to have trouble remembering, they would tend to read more non-fiction.

However, fiction could be great memory training. Fiction requires active engagement with the text: one must remember what happened in previous pages to understand what happens in the present one.





5. Be careful with technology

It is no coincidence that among the three new ‘sins’ proposed by Restak, two have to do with technology. And it is that, in his words, some of the most recent developments can impair our memory in two different ways.

The first is the one called ‘technological distortion’. Keeping everything on the phone implies that it is not known: when a mobile camera does all the work, we stop doing it (focus on something, concentrate on it, visualize it).

The second, the ‘technological distraction’, is that electronic devices often take our attention away from the task in which we are immersed. Don’t forget that many of the new tools are designed with the express purpose of causing an addiction in the person using them, which can be a major distraction.

6. Work with a mental health professional

On the contrary, the third of these sins has to do with mental health. And it is that, among the patients who go to the neurologist for memory problems, one of the great causes seems to be the depression.

The emotional state seriously affects the type of memories that a person recalls. The hippocampus (the ‘memory center’, in Restak’s words) is connected to the amygdala, the part of the brain that regulates emotions and emotional behavior. Therefore, when a person is in a bad mood, or depressed, he tends to remember sad things. The depression treatmentwhether chemical or through psychotherapy, tends to restore memory.





7. Determine if there is any reason to worry

It must also be taken into account that not all lapses in memory are necessarily indicative of a problem. Not remembering where you left your car in a busy parking lot is normal; On the other hand, not remembering how you got to that place would be worrying.

There is no easy way to classify signs as worrying or not worrying, as it often depends on the context. For example, it is normal to forget the number of the room in which one stays in a hotel, but not the address of the house itself. When we worry about these signs, It is best to consult a professional.