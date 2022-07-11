the sensational intertwining of the market

Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea, Paulo Dybala to Manchester United. It is a sensational intertwining of the market, the one that is opening in these hours. CR7, after just one season, is in fact one step away from goodbye to the Red Devils, with the formation of Ten Hag ready to replace him with the Argentine, released from Juventus. The Portuguese, who returned to Old Trafford last summer after the 2003-2009 experience, still wants to be a protagonist in the Champions League and is thus pressing to leave United, with the Blues ready to bet on him. Chelsea are already working on the offer to win the performances of the former Juventus player: 15 million euros for Manchester for the card, 16 a year for the player. A proposal that could satisfy both the club, resigned to the idea of ​​losing its champion, and Cristiano, for whom the London one would be a welcome destination.

A scenario that opens the doors to Paulo Dybala’s arrival at the Red Devils, who would focus on Joya to replace CR7. The Argentine, who seemed one step away from Inter in recent weeks, has in fact tired of waiting for the Nerazzurri and could seize the chance Manchester United on the fly. Also because the British could offer him a substantial salary, close to what he perceived at Juventus. And at Old Trafford Dybala would be welcomed with open arms by the new coach Ten Hag, who has always been a great admirer of the player. In short, everything seems set for a scenario that, until a few days ago, seemed unthinkable.