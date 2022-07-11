the queen of the new sexy at 50
Sofia Vergara just turned 50 and he has done it in style. The actress has gathered her friends and family at a party where there was much to celebrate. And it is that she is not only that the star of ‘ModernFamily’ reach 50 with an extraordinary physique, but in her long professional career there are countless achievements that began with a career as a model and today allow her to wear the crown of queen of many things.
She is the best paid actress in the world, according to Forbes magazine, she has been recognized with numerous awards thanks to her role as Gloria in the series ‘ModernFamily’, among which stand out 4 awards granted by the Actors Union; is one of the most admired Latin artists in the media world and She has been conquering us for years with a unique and incomparable style with which she confirms to be the queen of the new sexy for her infarct curves, her perfect smile and a natural and overwhelming personality with which she has made us laugh on and off the screen.
Vergara knows perfectly what are the clothes that best suit her and with them she has given us numerous times outfits full of style keys to transform a basic look into the sexiest of all. Among her favorite outfits, long dresses with a sweetheart neckline, corset-style tops, fitted garments, bright colors and heart-stopping heels stand out.
And as a good Latina, the actress is also characterized by being a fan of beauty care and training routines thanks to which she can boast of reach 50 with a physique to envy and wear a figure that leaves us speechless. So, who better than Sofía Vergara to be the queen of the new sexy? These are the looks where she confirms it to us.
The sweetheart neckline, your best ally
Dressed by the firm Mark Zunino at the 2017 Emmy gala
Lover of fitted garments
Tight-fitting garments are the main characteristic of her style.
Another of her passions is vibrant colors and she demonstrated this with this look at the Actors Guild Awards gala in 2016.
always with high heels
The artist is faithful to the heels even for a day of errands
Another of her allied garments are the corsets with which she transforms each look.
Sofía is passionate about long dresses, like this one from Versace, and it is her main choice on the red carpets.
One of the styles that we have seen her wear the most on red carpets are the dresses of tiranres.
Skirt and Crop Top Sets
Among her main choices are also skirt sets and cropped garments like this knotted shirt.
Sofía is a lover of ripped jeans and they are her favorite garment for a day of errands.
Following the line of fitted, long dresses with a sweetheart neckline, another of her maxims are printed dresses.
Another of her characteristics in both daily and red carpet looks is to wear her hair long and loose.
Among her favorites of printed garments is also the midi skirt.
Achieving a long legs effect is one of her strengths and she achieves this with long jumpsuits and heels.
Among her red carpet outfits, she also dazzles as the sexiest with sequin looks
