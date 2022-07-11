the queen of the new sexy at 50

Sofia Vergara just turned 50 and he has done it in style. The actress has gathered her friends and family at a party where there was much to celebrate. And it is that she is not only that the star of ‘ModernFamily’ reach 50 with an extraordinary physique, but in her long professional career there are countless achievements that began with a career as a model and today allow her to wear the crown of queen of many things.

She is the best paid actress in the world, according to Forbes magazine, she has been recognized with numerous awards thanks to her role as Gloria in the series ‘ModernFamily’, among which stand out 4 awards granted by the Actors Union; is one of the most admired Latin artists in the media world and She has been conquering us for years with a unique and incomparable style with which she confirms to be the queen of the new sexy for her infarct curves, her perfect smile and a natural and overwhelming personality with which she has made us laugh on and off the screen.

Vergara knows perfectly what are the clothes that best suit her and with them she has given us numerous times outfits full of style keys to transform a basic look into the sexiest of all. Among her favorite outfits, long dresses with a sweetheart neckline, corset-style tops, fitted garments, bright colors and heart-stopping heels stand out.

And as a good Latina, the actress is also characterized by being a fan of beauty care and training routines thanks to which she can boast of reach 50 with a physique to envy and wear a figure that leaves us speechless. So, who better than Sofía Vergara to be the queen of the new sexy? These are the looks where she confirms it to us.