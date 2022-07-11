‘The Princess Diaries 3’: Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway and the rest of the cast in 2022 | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Julie Andrews, the actress who played the queen of Genovia in the two films of the franchise, spoke of the possibility of participating in a third installment.

In an interview for ‘Entertainment Tonight’ on June 9, 2022 on the occasion of her award with the AFI Life Achievement Award, the 86-year-old actress confessed that she would be willing to return to the role of Clarisse Renaldi, but she has her doubts about it. .

“I don’t know, I’m probably still okay with that (‘The Princess Diaries 3’), but it could be a granny too old, I don’t know. It depends on what the story is, and if they come up with something, it would be wonderful”

After the success of the ‘The Princess Diaries’ movies, Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway and the rest of the cast went their separate ways. Find out what they have done and how they see themselves 21 years after the premiere of the first film.

The two ‘Princess Diaries’ films chronicle how Mia Thermopolis goes from being an unpopular high school student to becoming the princess of the small nation of Genovia.

This leading role was in charge of Anne Hathaway, an actress originally from New York who was only 19 years old at the time. After ‘The Princess Diaries’ she co-starred in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006) alongside Meryl Streep.

In 2009 she got her first Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category for her work in ‘Rachel Getting Married’, but it was not until 2013 that she got the golden statuette as recognition for being the Best Supporting Actress in ‘Les Misérables’.

In 2018, he starred alongside Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, and Rihana in ‘Ocean’s 8.’ In 2020 she was the lead in ‘The Witches’ remake and she also appeared in ‘Locked Down’ (2021) and ‘Solos’ (2021).

Proud and elegant Clarisse Renaldi, the queen of Genovia, worked hard to educate her granddaughter Mia so that she would one day take her place at the head of the kingdom.

Playing this great monarch was the work of Julie Andrews, an actress who was already recognized thanks to her Oscar and her five previous Golden Globes. She won the Academy Award in 1965 for her performance in ‘Mary Poppins’.

In 2004, she lent her voice to Queen Lillian in ‘Shrek 2’, a role she held for two other installments of the animated saga. She continued in the dubbing industry in other projects, such as ‘Despicable Me’ (2010) and ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ (2022). She is also the narrator for the Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’.

Joe, the devoted bodyguard and chauffeur of the queen of Genovia, was played by Héctor Elizondo, known for being part of the cast of ‘Pretty Woman’ (1990) and ‘Runaway Bride’ (1999).

In 2010, he reunited with Anne Hathaway in the romantic comedy ‘Valentine’s Day’. Since 2011 he is Edward Alzate in the comedy series ‘Last Man Standing’, which already has 9 seasons.

Lilly Moscovitz was Mia Thermopolis’ best friend and sometimes only ally. She was a very important character in both ‘The Princess Diaries’ movies.

Since the end of those tapes, Matarazzo had some sporadic appearances in series such as ‘The L Word’ (2007), ‘Law & Order’ (2008), ‘Sisters’ (2015) and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (2015).

In November 2019, he married comedian and writer Heather Turman. Matarazzo keeps his career active with films like ‘The Estate’ (2020) and the documentary ‘Equal’ (2020).

The antagonist of the first ‘The Princess Diaries’ movie was Lana Thomas, who launched an elaborate plan to embarrass the new princess, which fortunately was a failure.

After finishing her work with that character, actress Mandy Moore had other roles in the films ‘Southland Tales’ (2007), but where her career shone the most was dubbing, since she lent her voice to Rapunzel in ‘Tangled’ (2011 ) and in the short film ‘Tangled Ever After’ (2012). Her most recent role was that of Anne Best in ‘Midway’ (2019).

The Canadian actress of South Korean descent was Deputy Director Gupta in the first ‘The Princess Diaries’ film. Shortly after that movie she joined the cast of ‘Big Fat Liar’ (2002).