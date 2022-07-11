The perfumes to buy at a discount on Amazon Prime Day 2022
Those who love them opulent and very intense, some light and unisex, some sweet and vitaminic like a fruit salad, some woody and dry like the summer wind, some flowered like a romantic and bright bouquet. Perfumes represent our way of being and for this there are no rules: wins the fragrance that conquers at the first moment, in a coup de foudre which often turns into a great love of life.
Perfumes and psychology, the sense of smell never lies
As psychologist Elena Benvenuti points out, “the most important aspect to consider when it comes to perfumes is that they are mediated by the sense of smell, that is to say by the most archaic sense we possess, the one who does not know mediations. And in fact, perfumes reach our central nervous system instantly and directly, without compromises or modifications. And in this fascinating and primordial mechanism lies the exclusive ability that perfumes have to evoke powerful memories and emotions in us. “So smell and fall in love with one, two, three or a hundred perfumes. Then, of course, a choice will have to be made. We leave you to the delicious perfumes available in super discount for the Prime Day Amazon.
The best perfumes on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2022
1 Katy Perry Royal Revolution Eau de Parfum Woman
2 David Beckham Refined Woods Eau de Parfum for Men
3 Adidas Ice Dive Eau de Toilette for Men
4 Jennifer Lopez Enduring Glow Eau de Parfum Woman
5 Vera Wang Princess Eau de Toilette for Women
6 Calvin Klein CK Everyone Eau De Toilette Unisex
7 L’Occitane Verbena Eau de Toilette Unisex
8 Davidoff Cool Water Woman Eau De Toilette Woman
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io