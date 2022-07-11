The new ‘Thor’ sweeps the North American box office

Thor’s new movie produced for the fourth time on the big screen by Marvel and fighting here against an intergalactic assassin, is played by Chris Hemsworth, accompanied by Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”, the fourth installment of the hammer superhero, arrived this weekend in theaters in North America and ousted the sequel to the “Minions” of the box office leadership in theaters in the region, according to estimates by the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations.

The movie Directed by New Zealander Taika Waititi accumulates since its premiere, on Friday, $143 million in theatrical receipts in the United States and Canada, a considerable figure, above the previous installment.

An “excellent” start for Marvel that works much better than other superhero sagas when they reach their fourth film, said expert David Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Thor far surpassed “The Minions 2: Once Upon a Time Gru”, which led the box office the previous weekend and that this grossed 45.5 million dollars, thus accumulating 210 million revenues since its premiere.

In third place was the box office hit “Top Gun: Maverick,” which maintained a very strong performance in its seventh week in theaters, grossing about $15.5 million as of Friday.

Since its launch, the return of Tom Cruise as America’s elite fighter pilot has grossed $597 million.

For the third week, “Elvis”, the extravagant and baroque biopic dedicated to the king of rock and roll, falls in fourth position with 11 million dollars, according to Exhibitor Relations.

“Jurassic World: The World After,” the sixth installment in the cult dinosaur saga, took fifth place with $8.4 million in revenue.

These feature films complete the top 10:

6 – “Black Phone” ($7.6 million)

7 – “Lightyear” (2.9 million)

8 – “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” ($340,000)

9 – “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($262,000)

10 – “Mr. Malcolm’s List” ($245,000)