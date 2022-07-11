The new crossover between Fortnite and Fall Guys could arrive next week, according to these clues

I’m a little more tired of the Season 2 account of Fortnite than I would like to admit: I don’t know why, but I have felt it more bland and boring than the previous one. That’s why I’m thirsty for anything that moves battle royale in any direction… even if it has to do with crossovers with other games that I haven’t touched much of in the past.

And it is precisely with the latter that the information that I bring you here has to do; specifically, with a new possible crossover between Fortnite and Fall Guys which would take place next week, as has been speculating for a few hours. Next, I leave you with all the clues that can lead us to think about this possibility.

Just a few minutes ago Fall Guys has announced that on May 16 they will make a great revelation for their community of fans ❗

❗ The Epic Games Store has not revealed the game it will give away next week, as it always does ❓

❓ The next Fortnite update 20.40 will be out on May 17 ⏳

⏳ All this leads us to think that the title of the Epic Games Store will be Fall Guys and that this event would be accompanied by a crossover with Fortnite ❓

Well look: if they get to give away Fall Guys next week it wouldn’t be so bad; above all, if with it we can get some other free object in Fortnite, which is what interests us most here. I will keep you informed of any news that arises in this regard.