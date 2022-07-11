The new argument of Amber Heard’s lawyers to request the annulment of the trial he lost against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

One of the jurors in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard libel trial made an improper presentation, an attorney for Heard alleged in a recent filing asking the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial.

“Newly Discovered Facts” Show 15th Juror In Six-Week Trial Was Not The Person Summoned In April To Serve On The CaseHeard’s attorney wrote in a five-page memo filed Friday in Virginia’s Fairfax Circuit Court.

Instead, the filing suggests that juror No. 15 was a younger person with the same last name who “apparently” lives at the same address.

“As the Court no doubt agrees, it is deeply troubling that a person who has not been summoned for jury duty should appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this.”says the presentation.

Amber Heard with her legal team after hearing the verdict. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

Depp sued his ex-wife over a December 2018 op-ed Heard wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Much of the testimony focused on whether Heard had been physically and sexually abused, as she claimed. Depp said that he never hit Heard and that she was her abuser.

After a televised trial that turned into a sideshow, the jury found in Depp’s favor on all three claims related to specific statements in the 2018 article.

The jury decided Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000 under a state cap.

Heard has previously said he plans to appeal the verdict.

“As the Court no doubt agrees, it is deeply troubling that a person who has not been summoned for jury duty should appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this,” the filing reads. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

News of Friday’s filing was first reported by Deadline, which posted the document online.

The memorandum expanded on post-trial motions filed by Heard’s legal team asking the judge to vacate the verdict against her. Those motions had raised the possibility that one of the jurors had not been properly investigated by the court.

The latest filing said that a “jury panel list” in the case included a person who would have been 77 years old at the time of trial. The voter registration information lists two people with the same last name who “apparently” reside at the same address, the document, in which the names were redacted, says.

“The person who presented himself as a juror with this name was obviously the youngest. Therefore, the 52-year-old man … who sat on the jury for six weeks was never called for jury duty on April 11,” violating Heard’s due process rights, according to the filing.

(with information from AP)

KEEP READING:

Amber Heard assured that she is “disappointed” by the sentence: “I have a broken heart”

Camile Vásquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, was promoted to partner at the law firm where he works