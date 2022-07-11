The Netflix movie with a tint of reality that lasts two hours and has been among the most watched for four weeks

The streaming giant publishes its most watched movies according to the top ten of several countries and, in the United States, there is a film that refuses to lose validity and has appeared on the list for four weeks. In addition, opinions and reviews classify it as one of the best options for those moments when you do not know what to watch on netflix. This week, it is in fourth place in the count and it is a fiction that more than one thought was a real life story: it is called Claw (hustle) and could make Adam Sandler go from the Razzie (awards for the worst of cinema) to the most distinguished awards.

If there is an actor who is almost loved as hated with a similar intensity that is Adam Sandler, who has shown his skills with a long career in the world of cinema. The criticisms are above all from those who point out that he has allowed himself to be pigeonholed into a single movie character, that of the comedian who, although he makes lighter movies, are not at all memorable. These opinions had an important nuance with the premiere of Clawthe Netflix movie that was released since the beginning of June and that has given a lot to talk about.

Santiago Kuster appears in a scene from the movie “Claw” along with Adam Sandler The Coast

The film was directed by Jeremiah Zagar and Sandler is the protagonist, a talent scout who tries to promote, despite all odds, a young man who he considers will be the next NBA star, whom he discovered in Spain, but who has a complicated past. In this almost two-hour-long film, Sandler brought to life Stanley Sugerman, who works for the Philadelphia 76ers, one of the most emblematic clubs in the NBA, while Spanish basketball player Juancho Hernagómez is the one behind the story of Bo Cruz, a humble 22-year-old bricklayer who becomes the inspiration for the American talent scout.

Without the approval of the team he works with, Sandler’s character decides to take the risk on his own and train him to reach his full potential. This is a motivational story, which combines humor and also cameos from various sports figures. Also, many of these winks were courtesy of producer LeBron James, that’s why it also became a success among basketball fans, since at least the ideas have sustenance.

Santiago Kuster fulfilled his dream of acting alongside Adam Sandler and surprised him with a gift from his childhood Netflix Claw

The film would have a formula that makes it difficult to remove it from the top of Netflixsomething that, beyond basketball, can make crowds feel identified, since it is fundamentally the story of someone who loves what he does, combined with the cameos of some greats like Dirk Nowitzky, Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, among others.

Although many believed that it was an actor, the fact that Juancho plays Bo gives the scenes more realism and makes his performance more believable.

So, in short, This Netflix bet could become the vindication of Adam Sandler, by portraying, beyond the games of this sport, a look of introspection towards the great protagonists behind the basketball legends. Although this story is not based on reality, everything that the main character (Bo Cruz) has to go through to be part of an NBA team does reflect what those who seek to make a name for themselves in this industry experience. That uncertainty and those moments that can go from success to failure. In the cast, María Botto, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall also stand out.