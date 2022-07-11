The Movie Matt Damon Regrets Making

Almost all the great performers in the Hollywood industry have missed opportunities that they later regretted. In fact, a few days ago we told you that the first option to star Forrest Gump it was not Tom Hanks but John Travolta, who later admitted that he would have liked to accept the role.

On the other hand, there are the stories of actresses and actors who regret having said yes in the face of an opportunity that, although it seemed favorable at first, over time did not please those who accepted it. Such is the case of Matt Damon, who once recognized which tape he would have liked not to record.

As Far Out Magazine recalls, the actor admitted that it was a mistake to put his signature for the third installment of the Bourne saga titled The Bourne Ultimatum. In an interview with GQ, the native of Cambridge (Massachusetts) commented: “It’s really the studio’s fault for putting themselves in that position.. I don’t blame screenwriter Tony Gilroy for taking a bunch of money and delivering what he delivered. It’s just that it was unreadable”.

Matt Damon in The Bourne Ultimatum.

“This is something that could end his career,” Damon continued. “I mean, I could put this on eBay and it would be game over for that guy. It’s terrible. It’s really embarrassing. Basically took the money from him and left”. For his part, the pressure from the studio to meet the dates also contributed to the production chaos: “We had a start date. They told us, ‘It’s coming out in August of next year,’ but we were like, ‘Wait, we have to figure out what the script is,’” Matt acknowledged.

Despite all the problems surrounding the feature film, The Bourne Ultimatum it ended up grossing over $440 million worldwide and became Damon’s highest-grossing film starring him. In addition, he won three Oscars at the 80th Academy Awards.