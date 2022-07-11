The machismo of attacking Ana Pastor for what Antonio García Ferreras has done

The journalist Ana Pastor. (Photo: Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press / Getty Images).

The publication by the newspaper ‘Crónica Libre’ of a conversation between former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo and Antonio García Ferreras, director of La Sexta, have caused an earthquake in the world of politics and journalism. The controversy has ended up splashing Ana Pastor tooalso a journalist for La Sexta, where she presents the program ‘El Objective’, and director of the Newtral portal.

The audios published by ‘Crónica Libre’ affect Pablo Iglesias and they deal with the strategy to politically discredit Podemos. Villarejo and Ferreras refer to the news published by ‘Okdiario’ in May 2016 which stated that the Venezuelan Government of Nicolás Maduro had transferred 272,000 dollars to an alleged bank account that the former vice president and founder of the purple formation had opened in the tax haven of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in 2014.

Former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo and journalist Antonio García Ferreras. (Photo: Carlos Lujan / Europa Press / Getty Images / Atresmedia).

The bank itself denied a day later the information and a week later there was a recorded conversation between Villarejo and Ferreras, in which he described as “very serious”, “very delicate” and “too crude” what was published by Eduardo Indadirector of ‘Okdiario’, but, despite his doubts, he decided to report the information to La Sexta.

Shortly after these audios became known, Shepherd became trending topic On twitter. Many of her criticized her for her work on La Sexta, but other users also remembered that she is the wife of Ferreras, which is why they involved her in her husband’s affairs with Commissioner Villarejo.

Faced with the barrage of criticism, the journalist tried to justify herself with a Twitter thread that she published on July 10. in which remembered the treatment that his chain gave to the information of Inda linking a piece of news to La Sexta’s own website.

It highlights that the information on the alleged account in a tax haven of Iglesias was treated on May 6, 2016 as the third news in the news of La Sexta y It started with the intervention of Inda and later giving voice to Iglesias, who described it as false. A day later, the channel reported that the bank denied the news from ‘Okdiario’ and the issue was not addressed again on the Atresmedia channel.

Pastor also recalled that his chain could not be “the television of Podemos” at the same time, as part of the right has accused it, and participate in a conspiracy against this political formation. Furthermore, for the journalist recordings lack “context”.

He also denies knowing Villarejo and recalls that Inda has never been invited to ‘El Objective’. Lastly, he dropped there was a certain halo of machismo involving her in her husband’s affairs.

Iglesias himself cited Pastor’s thread to invite the journalist to participate in his program ‘La Base’ for “explain the context and everything you consider about the conversation between Ferreras and Villarejo”.

The journalist has not publicly responded to Iglesias’s invitation, but she has also quoted on Twitter the explanations that Ferreras gave in ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ after learning about the audios. “We shouldn’t have given it”Pastor highlights about the video.

In his speech Ferreras assures that in his program “we have nothing to hide” and admits that he saw “three times with that character”. However, she explains that “We have never given false information knowing that it is, never. Neither that of the Grenadines nor another “.

He adds that the audios are “after the news came out, a news about an alleged account in the Grenadines, and so we said it, an alleged account. And we gave it citing the medium that took it out ”.

“The first thing was to call Iglesias, first of all,” the director of ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ justifies. “Of course it seemed strange to us, of course it seemed even crudebut the police said that he had that paper and that he was investigating it.”

“They lie therefore saying that we gave false information knowing that it was. That’s a lie“, keep going. “Within that investigation, a posteriori, we later came to Villarejo, to the man who, according to several sources, could be behind those documents, twe had to ask him. Yes, we had to do journalism and reach one of the sources indicated even from the Podemos formation as possibly responsible for those papers ”.

“That conversation I transferred it personally, face to face, to Iglesias and I told him that Villarejo himself had told us that he believed that it was not an authentic piece of paper. There was nothing to hide,” he defends himself.

The former Vice President of the Government Pablo Iglesias. (Photo: Jordi Vidal / Getty Images).

Only at the end of his speech does the journalist make some self-criticism. “Although I’m sure we’ve also learned to do better next time. Now that we finally know that this account was not real, it is evident that we said ‘Well, we shouldn’t have given anything at all’. Sure, but we didn’t know that then,” she concludes.

