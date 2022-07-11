The history of Prime Day: the eighth edition is underway

It all began in the now distant 15 July 2015, when to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of e-commerce, the Seattle group organized the first edition of Prime Day. The slogan chosen was “more deals than Black Friday” or “more deals than Black Friday”. The one on stage these days (in the 48 hours of Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July) is therefore the eighth.

The eighth edition of the event: Prime Day 2022

The success it was immediate, so much so as to push the company to make it an annual anniversary. In the next edition, that of 2016, the volume of orders increased by 60%, a trend destined to continue from season to season. The appointment was sometimes opened or accompanied by shows such as concerts by Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G and SZA. Only the 2020 edition has been postponed, due to issues related to the pandemic. This year, with the health crisis fortunately under control, we are back to normal.

There are tens of thousands promotions of the Prime Day, concerning each category of the store: it is possible to browse all through a dedicated page updated continuously. Discounts on Amazon devices have already kicked off on the eve: it applies to Echo Buds earphones, the Smart Air Quality Monitor, the Smart Plug and the entire Fire TV Stick range that turns any TV into a Smart TV.

The offers available during the 48 hours of the event are exclusive to Prime subscribers. Who has not yet done so, has the possibility to activate the subscription in a few moments and at no cost, thanks to the 30-day free trial.

