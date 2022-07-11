The hidden passion of Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman enjoys the success of the new Thor movie with a very important role in the development of the Marvel film. In Tork we couldn’t stand it and we got into her intimacy, more precisely in her garage. Swipe and meet his cars!

July 10, 2022 11:23 p.m.

Natalie Portman is going through one of her most consecration moments in her career as an actress, since he embodied the character of Mighty Thor, one of the privileged few to hold Mjolnir, the hammer that made Thor so famous. The film’s debut was a real success, so better things are sure to come for the Israeli.

As we mentioned earlier at Tork, Portman is a huge fan of cars, even owning a large collection. Do you think you know her? Next, the fleet of the actress of the moment:

1- Mercedes S-Class

Natalie Portman with her Mercedes

This is Natalie Portman’s most popular car. A sedan powered by a V6 combustion engine that generates a power of 258 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm. These numbers allow it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h. Its value is $102,000.

2- Honda Civic

This is what the Honda Civic looks like

We went from a $102,000 car to a $21,700 one, although it is undeniable to recognize that we all once wanted a Civic. Unlike the Mercedes, the model was rarely seen in this vehicle.

3- Lexus RX

This is how the Lexus of the new Mighty Thor looks

One of his favorite cars, since he repeatedly moved aboard it. It is a very comfortable option when driving, since it has several assists, but at the same time it is economical, due to its high fuel economy. This Lexus is valued at $48,000.

4- Ford Escape

Natalie Portman with her Ford Escape

Another car on the list that is economical when compared to the Mercedes S-Class. The value of the Ford Escape is 24,000 dollars, although that does not mean that its efficiency is not high, quite the opposite. It is one of the most popular vehicles in the United States

5-Toyota Prius

This is what Natalie Portman’s Toyota Prius looks like

Perhaps it is the most striking option in this ranking, since for economic options the Ford Escape and the Honda Civic are much more attractive than this model. Even so, it is still a popular car in the North American country. Its price is one of those responsible, $24,500.