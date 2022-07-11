The heroic gesture of Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, on a plane

Camille Vasquez gained great popularity during the defamation trial that Johnny Depp he started his ex-wife, Amber Heard and which one won. Undoubtedly, the lawyer played a fundamental role in that triumph since she excelled in each of her interrogations.

During that time, the legal representative managed to generate a great expectation in the fans, given the possibility of living an affair with the star of Pirates of the Caribbean and of being responsible for opening his heart again, given that he has not been known to have a partner since his divorce with the aforementioned actress.

Camille with Johnny Depp during the trial.

However, time confirmed that Camille Vasquez She was in a relationship with a British real estate salesman named Edward Owen, who accompanied her during a period of time when she settled in Virginia to carry out the judicial confrontation. This information collapsed all illusion of the fans.

The truth is that during his time in court with Johnny Depp, his tests of affection were constant. The hugs, the caresses on the arm and the chemistry they transmitted when they exchanged glances did not go unnoticed. But now all that is in the past.

While the actor is rebuilding his life after cleaning up his image, Camille Vasquez received great recognition after showing off in the trial against Amber Heard. The lawyer of Colombian and Cuban origin was named a member of the prestigious Brown Rudnick law firm, of which she has been a part since 2018.

But this time, Camille Vasquez became news after having a heroic gesture in mid-flight. The lawyer was flying from Los Angeles to New York when a 70-year-old passenger became unbalanced. Quickly, she got out of her seat next to the accompanying bodyguard and went to help him.

Camille Vasquez.

As confirmed by TMZ, the man was lying on the floor and Camille was the one who was in charge of giving him first aid to revive him, before the request for help from the rest of the passengers. It is said that while she was helping him, her bodyguard was monitoring his heart rate with a smart watch.

A short time later a doctor appeared who continued with the tasks until the flight landed back in Los Angeles. But a stewardess on the plane did not miss the gesture of Camille Vasquez and described her as a “Wonder Woman”. She also gave him a bottle of merlot and a bottle of champagne of the highest quality.