The great offensive’ on July 12 at “La Noche de…”

The program presented by Félix Linares will also offer reports on the actors Harrison Ford and Sofia Vergara, and will premiere the summer section ‘Where the cinema took us’. 0:28



This Tuesday, “The night of…” will offer the premiere of 1942: The Great Offensive (Rzhev, 2019)a film that addresses the bloody battle of the city of Rzhev during the Second World War. This battle was key in the fight to break the devastating Nazi siege near Moscow and was a real bloodbath, with hundreds of thousands of deaths on both sides. Félix Linares will give all the details about the shooting of the film before it is broadcast on television.

On the other hand, the program will offer a story about Harrison Ford on the occasion of his 80th birthday. The actor who played Indiana Jones and Han Solo accumulates all kinds of shoulder injuries, broken arms and even worse things, we will see him in the section Harrison Ford medical report.

They will also discuss Sofia Vergara and her husband in the section Summer loves, and will premiere the second section of the summer season: Where the cinema took us, that will travel the world without moving from the sofa through the movies.

The program will also reveal what is, in the opinion of the viewers of the program, the best kiss in movie history and will announce the name of the prize winner among the participants.

“The night of… 1942: The Great Offensiveairs this tuesday from 10:30 p.m. on ETB2 and eitb.eus.