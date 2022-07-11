The Gray Man: what the first reviews say about the action film with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling

In just a few days it opens The Gray Manthe new espionage action movie directed by the Russo brothers, the directors responsible for some of Marvel Studios’ biggest hits like Captain America: The Winter Soldier Y Avengers: Infinity War Y end game.

Based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, the story centers on Court Gentry (Ryan Goslyn), a CIA agent who discovers a series of Agency secrets, which quickly leads him to become the Agency’s main target. To carry out the job they recruit Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former colleague of Gentry, who will be in charge of finishing off his former partner. In addition to Evans and Gosling, the rest of the cast consists of Anne of Arms, Rege Jean Page, Billy Bob Thorton Y Dhanush.

The Gray Man had a budget of $200 million.

Prior to the premiere of the film there was a special screening for the press in Los Angeles and in the last few hours the first reviews of what promises to be one of the netflix big tanks of the year. Below we review some of the main reactions from critics and what we can expect from the new streaming service.

“The Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man has relentless, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets and strength. Ryan Gosling and ChrisEvans share excellent chemistry. Ana de Armas is tough and beautiful. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless and sharp “, he opined Courtney Howard of the site Variety.

The critic Jeff Ewing considers that The Gray Man is one of the best action movies on netflix Until now. “Netflix’s The Gray Man is a solid action thriller with great performances from Gosling, Evans and de Armas. The fight choreography and action stunts are excellent, to say the least. Overall a triumph,” Ewing wrote.

Ana de Armas received a good part of the praise from the critics

Matt Neglia of the site Next Best Picture considered: “The Gray Man is a tactically aggressive assassin action movie from the Russo brothers. Ryan Gosling brings his usual toughness against the wicked charm of Chris Evans. It’s not as impressive as the Mission: Impossible or John Wick movies, but it’s still being a great popcorn piece of entertainment,” he wrote.

“The Gray Man is two hours of James Bond and Fast and Furious. Super-exciting action, large-scale sets and scenes, strong self-aware performances, constant laughs, lots of fun. Gosling and Evans lead, supporting cast is excellent , it’s a bit obvious but never boring,” he wrote Germain Lussier of the site Gizmodo.

For its part, Rachel Leishman he praised a scene in the film where Evans’ character calls Gosling a “Ken doll.” He also highlighted the action sequences and the witty dialogues between the leads. Meanwhile, Jana N Nagase considered the film to be full of action, and highlighted the presence of Ana de Armas in the action sequences, as well as the scenes between Gosling and Evans.

In general terms, The Gray Man It has received positive reviews, with praise for its cast and impressive staging. Soon we will be able to enjoy the film when the next one is released July 22 on Netflix.

