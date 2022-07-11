The famous clients of the designer Nancy González

The exclusive designer of handbags and wallets, Nancy González, who created from Cali a luxury brand recognized and desired by the most eccentric international stars, is today under the power of the Prosecutor’s Office for an extradition request from the United States for smuggling crimes.

Apparently, González would have sent illegally for years to the United States, his products made with alligator, snake and babilla skinsevading controls and laws for the trade of exotic and endangered species.

However, the story of this woman from Cali who created with his name a brand that reached the hands of Hollywood stars, singers and renowned international figures.

From productions like Sex and the City and the film starring Meryl Streep, The devil wears Prada, González’s bags were part of the clothing with which fashion divas lived their day to day on the streets of New York.

Among the renowned clients of la valluna also the names of the ‘little princess of pop’ stand out, Britney Spears; the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner; the Mexican actress, Salma Hayek; the actress, Eva Longoria; and the British diva, Victoria Beckham.

Additionally, her eccentric bags are sold in more than 300 luxury stores around the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrod’s, Tsum, Lane Crawford, and Net-a-Porter.

Nancy Gonzalez too It has two of its own boutiques, one in Toronto, Canada; and another in Seoul, Korea.

Case against Nancy Gonzalez

Nancy Teresa González de Barberi, renowned designer and owner of the company CI Diseño y Moda Internacional SAS, was captured last July 8, for extradition purposes, for the illegal shipment of leather goods made with exotic animal skins to the United States.

Next to her, Diego Mauricio Rodríguez Giraldo, the owner’s trusted worker; and Jhon Camilo Jaramillo, responsible for sending the products from Colombia, were captured by members of the Directorate of Carabineros of the National Police and the Specialized Directorate against Human Rights Violations of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecution also determined that, pTo send the items abroad, those involved contacted people in Valle del Cauca to travel to the United States. and carry the elements in their luggage.

Consequentlya court in the state of Florida requested them to answer for the crimes of conspiracy to import and bring wildlife to the US against the law, defraud the United States by obstructing legitimate government functions, and smuggling merchandise.

