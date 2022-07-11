The dark place where Winona Ryder found herself after the separation with Johnny Depp

Winona Ryder Y Johnny Depp They met in 1989, during the premiere of the film Great Balls of Fire!, in which she acted. There they fell in love at first sight and, according to the same actor, “it was an instant from a movie”. In this regard, she added: “It was not a very long moment, but I was suspended.”

Thanks to a mutual friend, they met again weeks later. She was only 18 years old and had no experience in love, he came from a divorce and some failed relationships at 27 years old. However, the star’s shyness Pirates of the Caribbean He conquered her, he was not at all the stereotype of Hollywood heartthrob.

Winona and Johnny.

Since then everything started to go in the best way. The family of Winona Ryder fully accepted Johnny Depp. So much so that after five months they were already engaged and moving in together. First they did it in New York and then in Los Angeles. At that time they were summoned to star Scissorhandsthe movie of Tim Burton which became a real success.

The couple was the most loved by the public, causing a sensation in the fans and in the press, who were dying to get a photo of the two of them together. What happened is that both transmitted through the screen the love and mutual respect they had for each other, something that did not go unnoticed.

“There has been nothing during my 27 years that compares to the feeling I have with Winona. It’s like this weird tethered atom, or something. You can think that something is real, but it is different when you feel it, ”he expressed at the time. Johnny Depp about his girlfriend in dialogue with Rolling Stone.

Throughout those years, the actor tattooed the phrase Winona forever on his arm, which he would later replace when he was already in a relationship with Amber Heard. The couple ended up separating in 1993, with the age difference being the main cause of their differences.

Johnny and Winona drew all the attention wherever they went.

Until a few days ago, Winona Ryder had never spoken about her relationship with Johnny Depp. In dialogue with Harper’s Bazaar, the actress of stranger things She assured that her breakup led her to a much darker life than people can imagine: “That was my real version of Girl, Interrupted.”

“I remember in 1994 I played a character who ended up being tortured in a Chilean prison (The House of the Spirits)… I was looking at those fake bruises and cuts on my face during filming and trying hard to look like this girl. Could you treat this girl as you treat yourself? I remember her asking me questions and looking at myself as she said, ‘This is what I’m doing to myself on the inside.’ Because she just wasn’t looking out for me,” Winona recalled.