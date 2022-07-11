The Cry of the Goats is a tribute to a Taylor Swift meme, reveals Taika Waititi

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During an interview with Insider, Taika Waititi spoke in detail about his work on Thor: Love and Thunder, revealing a series of unprecedented backstories. In particular, the director talked about the inclusion of the screaming goats in the Marvel Studios film. After revealing that goats weren’t supposed to scream at firstWaititi admitted to not having recorded the voices of the two animals as suggested a couple of weeks ago by Chris Hemsworth:

“They should never have screamed. Goats were expected from the start since [Toothgnasher e Toothgrinder] they are present in the comics but we didn’t know which verse they would make. Then in post-production someone found this meme of a Taylor Swift song with screaming goats. I didn’t even know it existed. I heard the goats screaming and thought it was a great idea. A lot of people think I’m the one screaming. But it’s not me. “

The director also revealed that the screaming idea is inspired by a popular meme about a song by Taylor Swift: