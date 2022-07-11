The critically ravaged Tom Cruise movie sweeps Prime Video

Tom Cruise He is one of the greatest Hollywood stars of all time. Throughout his career, the actor has gone through a good number of genres, from action, to comedy, through drama.

Although the action It has been the genre that has brought Cruise the greatest number of successes, there is one in particular that does not receive the best praise from critics and fans. Its about reboot of a popular franchise which has had several adaptations on the big screen.

In 2017, Universal decided to relaunch its monster franchise, which it called the Universal Monsters Cinematic Universe. This includes characters like Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, The Invisible Man, The Bride of Frankenstein, and The Werewolf, among others.

The film rebooted the franchise and launched the Dark Universe of Universal’s classic monsters.

Thus, the study managed to Tom Cruise will star in the first reboot of this franchise: The Mummy (The Mummy). It was directed by Alex Kurtzman from a script written by Jon Spaihts, and featured performances by Annabelle Wallis, sofia boutella, Jake Johnson, Courtney B Vance Y Russell Crowe.

In this film, a mercenary, his partner and an archaeologist discover a tomb buried deep in the desert. There is an ancient princess whose destiny was taken from her, she awakens in the present day, bringing with her a curse that has grown to unsuspected limits through thousands of years.

The Mummy It hit theaters in June 2017. The film’s box office exceeded studio expectations, making it the biggest debut of Cruise’s career. The film achieved a global box office of more than $400 million dollarsfrom a budget of $125 million dollars.

Sofia Boutella put herself in the skin of the dark mummy

Despite its success at the box office, The film was a huge critical disappointment.. The film has been noted for having many inconsistencies and plot holes. Despite having a good amount of impressive action sequences and well-achieved effects, the poor charisma of its characters does not manage to compensate for the poor and repeated history that we have already seen ad nauseam. Furthermore, many agreed that the introduction of the Dark Universe was rushed and lacked any appeal going forward.

These appraisals by the specialized criticism are reflected in the film’s score on Rotten Tomatoes. On that site, the film has a 16% approval rating, while on Metacritc the film has a score of 34 out of 100, based on 44 reviews.

Despite not having received much praise at its premiere, The Mummy seems to have found new life in streaming. For a few days the film has positioned itself as Most Viewed on Amazon Prime Video Worldwide. It should be noted that the title is available on the platform in Latin America and Europe.

