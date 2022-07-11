The creators of Stranger Things will adapt a little-known novel by Stephen King for Netflix | Entertainment

Today, it has been revealed that the duo behind the hit TV series will be forming several new projects alongside Netflix and under the newly created company name Upside Down.

These are happy times for the Ruffer brothers, creators of Stranger Things, who are experiencing one of the best moments of their lives thanks to the incredible numbers achieved by this series throughout its 4 seasons so far.

This science fiction series launched its fourth season, divided into two parts, which were released on May 27 and July 1, respectively, breaking several records of the company itself, which will be difficult to beat in the short term. term.

Those responsible for this phenomenon continue to be on everyone’s lips, and according to certain rumors, these brothers, under their new company Upside Down, they are going to start with the production of a new series based on a perhaps little known book by Stephen King.

And this novel is nothing more and nothing less than Talismanproject of the year 1984, written by Stephen King himself alongside Peter Strauband that will surely excite many, as it is a novel highly valued by its readers.

But that’s not all, and it has also been leaked that the Ruffer brothers will not be alone, and will have the collaboration of Amblin Entertainment, the company owned by Steven Spielberg.

To put us in context, this is a classic horror book from the 80s, written by two of the most iconic writers that exist, and that will be adapted by perhaps the team responsible for the best retro science fiction series, with the support of a true legend… Speechless!

The talisman tells the fantastic journey of a 12-year-old boy named Jack, as he goes on a quest to find a magic stone to heal his motherwho is mortally ill.

The sci-fi fantasy aspect of the book is set in motion when Jack travels to an alternate universe known as “The Territories” where everyone who lives in the “real” world has a doppleganger. Those who live in the Territories are able to flip realities and go to the body of their counterparts, something that proves disastrous for the young man’s journey.

Of course the plot behind this novel is going to give these brothers a lot of playwhich together with its production team and its brilliant ideas when it comes to capturing retro stories, can offer us a true multimedia success, which will give us something to talk about for years.