The comical moment that Adam Sandler lived on a nude beach

The actor and producer, Adam Sandler, visited The Tonight Show to promote his new movie “Garra”. It was during that interview that the 55-year-old actor shared an anecdote about a mishap he had in a nude beach during a recent trip to Spain.

His story was so epic and funny that both Jimmy Fallon and the audience burst out laughing when they heard what happened.

Adam Sandler and his experience on a nude beach

Adam Sandler He said that he visited Spain before starting to record “Garra”, it was there where he met the protagonist of the film. That was how she remembered a funny anecdote that she did not hesitate to share.

“I was swimming in the Mediterranean, it’s very salty, the sea there, so you float. You don’t even have to try to float on the water, you just float! So I’m floating, having fun floating, Sandman just floating.” Told him Adam Sandler to the host, Jimmy Fallon.

“I look up and I see a beach, and I start to float closer to the beach, and everyone is naked. Everyone feels great being naked, no one cares. There are older people naked, people who look good, people who don’t look so good naked.

“Everyone is naked, they don’t care, they just feel comfortable, they say, ‘Never mind, it’s me, I’m going to be naked.'”

Adam Sandler he said he wanted too “feel comfortable and confident”so he decided to join that trend.

“I take off my bathing suit and say, ‘I shouldn’t do this. Someone will take a picture of me and ruin my life.” he remembered as he commented that it was almost at the same moment that he regretted being naked.

“I’m looking for my swimsuit, but because it’s so salty, the testicles were floating up, so you could see them floating on top of the water, and the thing attached to the testicles was also floating. She was trying to push it down, it kept coming back up, floating.”

Actor Adam Sandler recalled a funny experience during his visit to Spain.

Adam joked: “The Spanish Gull, I think they thought ‘it’ was a worm, so they started coming at me. Then one of the other seagulls told him, ‘No, there is no worm!’”

Finally, since he had nothing to offer them, he decided to make it up to them by giving them some fries from McDonalds.

Have you seen the movie “Garra”, produced by and starring Adam Sandler? What do you think about it?