The car of 250 thousand dollars with which Chris Rock would have escaped from Will Smith

Chris Rock had one of the most embarrassing moments in television history after being attacked by Will Smith. He reads on and knows what happened next.

July 11, 2022 09:00 a.m.

March 27 of this year will be marked on the calendar as one of the most uncomfortable, controversial and embarrassing nights in the history of cinema. On the stage of Dolby Theater from Los Angeles, in Hollywood, Chris Rock and Will Smith starred in a scene that keeps repeating itself in the retina of the millions of viewers of the event.

To this day there are still sequels of that slap in the face that the protagonist of “I’m legend” to the American comedian. 10-year veto by the Academy; a spiritual retreat to India; and a millionaire sum to collect to give exclusive details in an interview; They are part of the consequences that the most important cheek of the seventh art has had.

However, what few know is what happened after the slap. It is common knowledge that after the Oscar gala there is a post-delivery party in which everyone who attends celebrates. Well, good old Chris, who served as host that night, left the Dolby Theater as the ‘Lightning MCQUEEN’: a full speed.

The 57-year-old comedian left the gala aboard a Bentley Continental GT whose market value amounts to 250 thousand dollars. This machine from the British manufacturer is one of Bentley’s most elegant – and fastest – models. With an eight-cylinder V-shaped engine, it is capable of developing 550 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions and a maximum torque of 770 Nm.

In addition, this gem of supercars has a top speed of 335 km/h and Chris only had to wait 3.6 seconds to reach 100 km/h, more than enough time to gain a considerable advantage in case Will lost. stirrups again…

+ This is the Bentley in which Chris Rock left