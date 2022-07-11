the buzz cut and its brothers. The “soft” shave to feel free and beautiful – Corriere.it

from



The cuts of summer 2022: pixie cut, undercut, fil rouge. Mauro Situra by Aldo Coppola: “Enough with the dictatorship of the fold”

“I am and what I am … I am and what I am is a piece of meat: take a bite, just to see me bleed.” Demi Lovato takes a pulp verse of her Freak Show for her to post her with her hand on her shaved head. The buzz cut It’s more than a haircut that enhances rock makeup, it’s a philosophy for tough girls. There is Willow Smith who two years ago, documented by a powerful video, had her long dreads shaved during an exhibition she curated entitled The Anxiety, to address the issue of anxiety she suffers from. Her head shaved to zero – like that of her mother – made the rounds of social media after Will Smith slap host Chris Rock who compared his wife to Demi Moore in the movie Soldier Jane. After all, if she is her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, suffering from alopecia, was convinced to show herself to the world without her hair, it was also thanks to her. Mother and daughter accomplices in the heart and in the bold look to show off with pride.

Cutting your hair means taking full ownership of your identity and often it is done to mark a moment in life », observes Mauro Situra, Aldo Coppola’s hair stylist. But instead of just cutting it out, girls today often really want to shave off. “A new form of freedom” is considered by the followers of the shaved head, guided by the 20/30 year olds who rely on the scissors and razors of their boyfriends and then post the liberating act on TikTok, as the model did Clara Perlmutter (@tinyjewishgirl). She explains that she made this extreme decision as a reaction to seeing too many videos of women struggling for hours with the Dyson to tame their hair. “I realized that I didn’t have the emotional energy to keep looking after my hair,” she said, enthusiastic about her casual look: “I like this despotic aesthetic that gives a fresh spirit to every dress.” Even the singer-songwriter Hu, Federica Ferracuti, born in 1994, explained that she took this step not so much out of provocation, but out of “the desire to experiment, eliminate superstructures and get to the essence of oneself”.

Nobody wants to be pigeonholed anymore … So here is evolution is the pixie cut – pixie cut, with a boyish spirit – and above all theundercut, shaved on the sides with the tuft on top. We saw him protagonist on the Cannes red carpet with style icons such as Tilda Swinton, Sharon Stone, Iris Law and Rebecca Hall, as a reflection of an increasingly fluid femininity. Situra, for all Maurino, has renamed it soft-shaven, with the most fashionable ones who want blonde hair to create an enigmatic contrast. “We have rediscovered the flavor of the Nineties, but now the minimalism is softened”, continues the hair stylist. Shaving is there, but it’s semi-hidden. She can show off to be a little crazy or, when you have to be really elegant, you can cover her up. Evolution of the garçonne cut of the first revolutionaries of the Twenties, which then during the magical Sixties became the symbol of sauciness, as opposed to the sexy doll.

From Audrey Hepburn who sports a graceful cut in Roman Holiday, to the nonconformist short by Mia Farrow and Twiggy. «Now the pandemic has favored many subcultures also in fashion. Many models have shaved because wigs are back in vogue today, the beautiful ones, with a net and real hair, which allow you to change your style every time », Situra continues». Then there is the question of practicality. “Go to the shower and feel the sensation of feeling the water running over your head.” What’s out in the hair today? «The only trend out is everything artificial: this summer the hair must be real, real. After six months of working with the Coppola staff we created this cut that we called the fil rouge. He divides his head into many sections by tying the pigtails on which he acts with this red thread to create a natural scaling, wonderful because it already gives you the air of just lived experience. Just carry in your bag a repairing mousse with vegetable amino acids and silk proteins and you are free to throw yourself happy in the pool or in the waves ».