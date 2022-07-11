The best parodies that will kill you with laughter in The Simpsons marathon by Star Plus

Do you consider yourself a fan of ‘The Simpsons’? Then it’s time to remember these funny parodies of movie classics that will simply make you double over with laughter.

The world of The Simpsons is full of movie references that many of its fans are aware of.but some others just watch the show because it’s their favorite or they find it hilarious. Since 1989 its authors Matt Groening, Dan Castellaneta and others know how to charm the audience so that these are always at the forefront among generations, if you want to know more about them visit Star Plus. For those who don’t know The Simpsons is a serious satire directed at American society that tells of life and how a middle-class family lives their day to day, who are made up of Homer (Dan Castellaneta) Marge (Julie Kavner) Bart (Nancy Cartwright) Lisa (Yeardley Smith) and Maggie (Sabine Bohmann) all of them live in Springfield, a fictional town. And for all the followers of the sequel today we show you the best parodies that the characters do about some movies Enjoy!

The Godfather

In the 1972 Godfather movie Jack Woltz (John Marley) is persuaded to give Corleone family friend Johnny Fontane Another shot at fame after finding the severed head of his most beloved horse under his sheets. Do you remember the scene? As long as The Simpsonseries that you can see in Star Plus, Lisa screams as she wakes up to find a horse’s head in her bed, definitely one of the best skits.

Shark

Many of us remember the success of Steven Spielberg in the summer city of Amity and the scenes in which a terrible and enormous white shark stalks its inhabitants.

Homer and Marge show us in the episode “Lisa’s First Word”, available on Star PlusKind of like the movie. The couple visits the houseboat of Captain McAllister, but their day is interrupted when they are attacked by a huge shark.

titanica

most people like titanica and we remember the scene where the huge ship is hit by an icebergwhile an orchestra sinks, enlivens the moment with a melody.

In The Simpsonwhich you can see in Star Plus We remember this scene when Green Day’s yacht is sinking from pollution in the same direction as the boat from the original film, while they play.

2001: A Space Odyssey

2001: A Space Odyssey shows us amazing scenes during Dave’s passage through the stargate, in which we can also see a sequence of flashing lights on his face. While Lisa, Bart and Homer show us something similar in the chapter “Brother, do you have two cents left?”, which you can see in Star Plus.