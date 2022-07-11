The awkward video of Xochitl Gomez confessing her love to Chris Hemsworth – CINEMABLEND

After participating in ‘Doctor Strange 2’, Xochitl Gomez has become one of the most popular actresses among the MCU fandom. Her outgoing personality shows her joking around, doing Tiktoks and… confessing her love to Chris Hemsworth?

One of the youngest celebrities to have conquered Hollywood is Xochitl Gomez, an actress of Mexican descent who, at the age of 16, presented America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She is also known for her fun videos on TikTok where she dances to any trending song and confesses her appreciation to Chris Hemsworth.

Through one of her many Tiktoks, the also actress of Gentefied Y the babysitters clubshared to the tune of Technotronic’s “Pump Up the Jam” how he prepared to attend the world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in El Capitan Theater located in Los Angeles, California, on June 23, where he met the great protagonist of the film directed by Taika Waititi.



Facebook Marvel Xochitl Gomez introduced America Chavez in ‘Doctor Strange 2’.



And it is just in the last seconds of the video where we see Xochitl Gomez approach Chris Hemsworth and his wife, also an actress, Elsa Pataky, whom you have surely seen in movies like fast and furious 8 Y troop of heroes. Emotions flooded Xochitl and she simply did not stop fawning over the couple, but this went further.

The clip also shows how Elsa Pataky wanted to leave to continue the evening, but Xochitl Gomez had taken it upon herself to smile at her and kick with emotion in front of Chris Hemsworth, who did not stop showing a good face to the teenage actress, even touched her arm in appreciation.



TikTok: Xochitl Gomez Xochitl Gomez’s emotion made this moment with Chris Hemsworth somewhat awkward.



Although their conversation cannot be heard, it is clear that Gomez let him know of her enormous appreciation; When this fun, but uncomfortable moment ended, the young woman made a face of emotion and relief, because she had finally met one of her favorite actors, as she described it on her TikTok: “Yeah I met Chris Hemsworth and it was crazy!”

This is not the first time that Benedict Cumberbatch’s co-star Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen in the sequel to Doctor Strange, reveals that her heart holds a very special place for Chris Hemsworth. In an interview with the podcast D23 Inside Disney, He confessed that he would like America Chavez to have a crossover with Thor because… the Australian actor is great.

“I’d say Elizabeth and Benedict, but I’ve already worked with them. There really aren’t that many original Avengers left, which is kind of sad. I’d say Loki (Tom Hiddleston), but he’s not an Avenger. Thor, that would be fun. I really like Chris Hemsworth. He is such a fun person and you can definitely see the personality of him through interviews and stuff.“.

To relive the awkward moment between Xochitl Gomez and Chris Hemsworth, you just have to visit the TikTok profile of the smiling actress of Mexican descent. don’t forget that Thor: Love and Thunderis already in theaters around the world with the return of Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and the debut in the MCU of Christian Bale (here you can buy your tickets).