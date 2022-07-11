The 10 highest-grossing Marvel movies

Platform: Disney+

Year: 2019

Duration: 2 hours and 4 minutes

Collection: €1,064,245,199

Watch Captain Marvel on Disney Plus

9. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home or Spider-Man: Far From Home is the second delivery of the adventures of spider-man produced by Marvel Studios. In this installment, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) decides to take a vacation with his classmates on a trip to Europe, however, his rest plan is cut short when Nick fury He gets in touch with him to entrust him with a mission, to put an end to some creatures that are sowing chaos in Europe.

Platform: HBO Max / Amazon Prime Video

Year: 2019

Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes

Collection: €1,067,759,000

Watch Spider-Man: Far From Home on HBO Max

Watch Spider-Man: Far From Home on Amazon Prime Video

8. Captain America: Civil War

After the events that occurred in avengers: The It was from Ultron, in this film directed by the Russo brothers we can see the differences between the Avengers. Wrapped in political pressure due to various collateral damages suffered in their actions, the high officials of the world regime propose to set up an organization that claim more responsibilities and an institution that determines when they must act. This new system divides the Avengers. On the one hand, Captain America, who defends the freedom of decision of the Avengers and on the other Iron Man, who thinks that it is better that the Avengers are led by the government.

Although Captain America: Civil War is a standalone movie, it isn’t for many fans of the universe. For many it is one more installment of the Avengers because practically all the superheroes appear in it in an action film by Anthony and Joe Russo that we can see on Disney +. Sequel to Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, as of today it is the eighth highest grossing Marvel film.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2016

Duration: 2 hours and 27 minutes

Collection: €1,087,567,250

Watch Captain America: Civil War on Disney Plus

7.Iron Man 3

One of the most charismatic characters in the UCM is, without a doubt, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) That is why, among other things, Iron Man 3 is in seventh place among the highest-grossing Marvel movies in history. At least for now. Two hours and twelve minutes of a tape available on Disney Plus and released in 2013 that will allow us to enjoy two hours of action, with special effects.

When Tony Stark finds his world destroyed overnight, he sets out to find those responsible. This path will test you in every way and he must figure out on his own to save himself and his loved ones.

Platform: Disney+

Year 2013

Duration: 2 hours and 12 minutes

Collection: €1,146,048,750

Watch Iron Man 3 on Disney Plus

6. Black Panther

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, T’Chala returns to Wakanda to be proclaimed king. This will cause him to inherit the power of Black Panther. But he will understand that being a king does not only mean ruling the country, but defend it from an ancient enemy who has returned to snatch the crown.

Very different from other tapes on this list. Colorful and with African tints, Black Panther will show us the customs and super advanced technology of the village from Wakanda. Although outside the top 5 of the highest grossing Marvel movies, this film directed by Ryan Coogler and based on the Black Panther comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby is at number six of the highest grossing films in theaters among the superhero fans.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2018

Duration: 2 hours and 14 minutes

Collection: €1,270,557,750

Watch Black Panther on Disney Plus

5. Avengers: Age of Ultron

Released in 2015 and starting the Top 5 of the highest-grossing Marvel movies is the second installment of Avengers. A film in which we follow Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) develop an artificial intelligence from a cracked code of the mind stone. This technology is meant to keep the peace and protect Earth from future threats, but something goes wrong, and the villainous Ultron shows up. It will be the mission of the Avengers to stop Ultron before he carries out the extinction of humanity.

We can enjoy the usual superheroes but “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” also allows us to enjoy several new additions to the sign. To this will be added the action scenes and the plot of a film released in 2015 that will leave you glued to the sofa and that has earned it to become the fifth highest grossing Marvel.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2015

Duration: 2 hours and 21 minutes

Collection: €1,332,152,360

Watch Avengers: Age of Ultron on Disney+

4. The Avengers

It is in the seventh Marvel movie when we meet the Avengers, and after ten years, perhaps already they need no introduction. We have all seen them, we have all heard of them.

Based on the comics created by Stan Lee, the Marvel franchise brings to the big screen in 2012 a group of superheroes made up of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). These superheroes are recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to defend Earth from a villain who threatens to end world peace.

With points of humor and continuous action, this film directed by Joss Whedon managed to raise more than one thousand four hundred million euros, placing it in fourth place among the highest-grossing Marvel films.

Platform: Disney+

Year 2012

Duration: 2 hours and 15 minutes

Collection: €1,443,145,724

Watch The Avengers on Disney Plus

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Produced by Marvel and distributed by Sony, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third highest-grossing Marvel film of all time. When the identity of Spider-Man is revealed, his life and that of all his loved ones is compromised and in danger. That’s when Spider-Man (Tom Holland) decides to ask Dr. Strange for help (benedict cumberbatch) to return everything to normal, but something goes wrong and a fracture in the multiverse. It will take much more than the help of his friends Ned and MJ to fix the mess.

One of the essential films of the UCM universe released in 2021 but that currently we will not be able to see in streaming on any of the usual platforms. If you can see her in Fubo TV or we can rent or buy it on Google Play, Apple Store, Amazon, Rakuten, Microsoft…

Platform: –

Year: 2021

Duration: 2 hours and 28 minutes

Collection: €1,806,292,180

2. Avengers: Infinity War

The objective of the villain Thanos, an intergalactic titan, is to get hold of the Infinity Stones to make half of the Universe disappear. To stop the plans of this ruthless titan, all the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe must join forces: Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy among others. Together they will do everything possible to Thanos fails to get hold of the Infinity Stones.

One of the great essentials among the best films of the last ten years. A film of action, adventure, travel space, fantasy and science fiction. If you haven’t seen it, we can already see the Russo Brothers movie on Disney+ and stick to the couch in a summer marathon and superheroes that will show us why Infinity War is the second highest grossing Marvel movie.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2018

Duration: 2 hours and 36 minutes

Collection: €1,946,310,471

Watch Avengers: Infinity War on Disney Plus

1. Avengers: Endgame

For years, Marvel fans have eagerly awaited his films, each one becoming the movie of the year. With “Avengers: Endgame”, Marvel ends Phase 3 that began with Captain America: Civil War in 2016. In this second part of the definitive war against Thanos, the superheroes they must meet one last time to defeat the mighty titan. Captain America and Iron Man They must put aside their differences and do everything in their power to reverse the damage caused by Thanos.

Joe and Anthony Russo they put the icing on the cake to a saga of films intertwined with each other and that conclude with this film. Not only is it the highest grossing Marvel movie but it has managed to become the second highest grossing movie in history, only behind Avatar. If you are a lover of science fiction, action, adventures and space travel, we can watch the film on Disney + to understand why billions of people around the world filled theaters with its premiere in 2019.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2019

Duration: 3 hours and 1 minute

Collection: €2,658,129,811

Watch Avengers: Endgame on Disney+