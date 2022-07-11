The 10 best moments of the season of ‘El Hormiguero’

has gone on vacation the anthill. He does it in top form: it is still the most followed program on TV. who was going to tell Paul Motorcycles, who wanted to cut his ponytail at the end of the eighth season, which would reach double. On the way back, in September, the seventeenth will begin. Before we take stock of the great moments lived in the recently completed.

10. Tamara and the smell of the maternal house



There is no one on TV to be more candid than Tamara Falco. Sometimes she acts with the naturalness of a girl, without filters, and blurts out the first thing that comes to her mind. A few days ago, she assured that she admired her feijoo She has a three-point plan to curb inflation, but when asked for details, she replied that she did not know how to explain it, but that she considered it a good thing. One of her great moments from this season was when she revealed what her mother’s house smells like when there are guests.

9. Julia, with an open heart



Julia Otero reappeared after overcoming cancer (“there’s a moment when you don’t care about being alive”) and amazed her with her didactic explanations.

8. Reverte and the gunman Sánchez



7. Endearing Manuel Alejandro



The oldest guest of the season the anthill He has written many of the best songs in Spanish. Manuel Alejandro spoke about this and much more (like his magic pen) in an interview that, like his songs, is worth his weight in gold.

6. The flag dance



The stars of cinema and television have once again passed through the kingdom of the ants, with Tom Holland to the head. “I don’t know how Meryl Streep doesn’t run when she sees me,” she confessed. Penelope Cruz. The television gave a lot of play William Levy: «Go to Cuba for a few months and you will come back very skinny», he advised Motos. Amaia Salamanca revealed an anatomical curiosity. Safe Santiago He said that he has devised a new Torrent. Imanol Arias He told us about his problems with the Treasury: “I don’t know if they’re going to smack me or put me in jail.” we stay with Antonio Banderaswho scored a great dance number with Manuel Bandera.

5. The most delirious interview



the mood of the anthill is very far from girl Nuibut this season there was a moment that they would have signed Joaquin Reyes and other troops from Albacete. It was the interview with the businessman Joaquin Gonzalez. Come and read:

4. The return of Resines



With his heart in his fist, Spain experienced the admission to the ICU of Antonio Resines, the Spanish actor who gets the most out of advertising. He contracted covid during the filming of Father there is only one 3ended up in the ICU, suffered hilarious delusions, and reappeared in the anthillwhere he is a collaborator.

3. Burning Man Live



Risk tests are one of the hallmarks of the program. This season, Motos has had to do without pillar blondewho went to live in Paris with Sergio Ramos. The section, which did not have as much continuity, was assumed by Kira Mirowinner of The challenge. But she was not the actress the protagonist of the most tense moment, but a stuntman who we saw literally on fire.

2. Ayuso’s musical knowledge



Among the politicians who have gone through the anthill this season Isabel Díaz Ayuso has stood out. She did not go as many times as the omnipresent Revilla either Abel Knight. He did not need it, nor did he need it Rajoy to get a few ovations; incidentally, the former Prime Minister was elected by Gray as the Spanish politician “with the best desktop”. The leader attended on one occasion and overwhelmed the musical test presented by the ants. The fullness of her aroused so many suspicions on Twitter that motorcycles he had to clarify the next day that there was neither trap nor cardboard. Now all she needs to do is go as a guest to Pass word and epatar in «The track».

1. The reporter Rosalía



By the anthill many Hollywood stars have passed by, but also our most international artist. At the antipodes of divisive was her debut as a street reporter and talkative. The Rosalia knows how to laugh at herself. Tra tra for her.