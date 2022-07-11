The 10 best moments of the season of ‘El Hormiguero’
10. Tamara and the smell of the maternal house
There is no one on TV to be more candid than Tamara Falco. Sometimes she acts with the naturalness of a girl, without filters, and blurts out the first thing that comes to her mind. A few days ago, she assured that she admired her feijoo She has a three-point plan to curb inflation, but when asked for details, she replied that she did not know how to explain it, but that she considered it a good thing. One of her great moments from this season was when she revealed what her mother’s house smells like when there are guests.
9. Julia, with an open heart
Julia Otero reappeared after overcoming cancer (“there’s a moment when you don’t care about being alive”) and amazed her with her didactic explanations.
8. Reverte and the gunman Sánchez
7. Endearing Manuel Alejandro
The oldest guest of the season the anthill He has written many of the best songs in Spanish. Manuel Alejandro spoke about this and much more (like his magic pen) in an interview that, like his songs, is worth his weight in gold.
6. The flag dance
5. The most delirious interview
the mood of the anthill is very far from girl Nuibut this season there was a moment that they would have signed Joaquin Reyes and other troops from Albacete. It was the interview with the businessman Joaquin Gonzalez. Come and read:
4. The return of Resines
With his heart in his fist, Spain experienced the admission to the ICU of Antonio Resines, the Spanish actor who gets the most out of advertising. He contracted covid during the filming of Father there is only one 3ended up in the ICU, suffered hilarious delusions, and reappeared in the anthillwhere he is a collaborator.
3. Burning Man Live
Risk tests are one of the hallmarks of the program. This season, Motos has had to do without pillar blondewho went to live in Paris with Sergio Ramos. The section, which did not have as much continuity, was assumed by Kira Mirowinner of The challenge. But she was not the actress the protagonist of the most tense moment, but a stuntman who we saw literally on fire.
2. Ayuso’s musical knowledge
1. The reporter Rosalía
By the anthill many Hollywood stars have passed by, but also our most international artist. At the antipodes of divisive was her debut as a street reporter and talkative. The Rosalia knows how to laugh at herself. Tra tra for her.