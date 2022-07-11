That’s how close the daughters of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are: Emme and Seraphina are inseparable friends

Jul 10 2022 – 10:00 p.m.



Emme, the daughter of Jennifer Lopez, shares the same preferences as her stepsister, Seraphina, daughter of actor Ben Affleck. After the announcement of her parents’ commitment, both have established a relationship of complicity that is very evident.

All about Jennifer Lopez

It was last month that the Latin star introduced his daughter, 14, as a non-binary person during an LA Dodgers Foundation gala.

“Elle is very busy, she has a full agenda.. Elle is worth every penny because she is my favorite direct partner of all time,” said the singer.

Emme Muñiz and Seraphina Affleck, great friends pic.twitter.com/QF0YGK36tL — WorldShow (@WorldShowShow) June 27, 2022

The commotion was such that the news also splashed Seraphine, who has an androgynous style of dress and has become Emme’s inseparable friend. On several occasions they have been seen for a walk, talking, smiling and even holding hands.

Is Ben Affleck’s daughter also non-binary like Emme?

Since entering the stage of adolescence, Emme’s transformation has been amazing. She went from wearing pompous tulle dresses to filling her closets with oversized shirts and wide-leg pants.

This style is very similar to the one worn by Ben Affleck’s daughter. In fact, both also have short hair. This similarity has led many to speculate that the young woman also identifies with the neutral pronouns.

In fact, international media, such as Vive USA and Vanidades, assure that the announcement of Jlo’s daughter was also a show of support for Seraphina. However, the famous parents of the teenagers have not declared about it.

Until now, neither her father Ben nor her mother Jennifer Garner, who have always been very discreet with their family life, even after the divorce, have not made any pronouncement on the gender identity of their daughter Seraphina.

all about celebrities