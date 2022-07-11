Tessa Thompson is Valkyrie in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Madrid — ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is already in theaters, the fourth solo installment of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth, who will have to face the fearsome Gorr, the Butcher of Gods played by Christian Bale. A mission for which he will have Valkyrie, crowned monarch of New Asgard. “He didn’t anticipate that he would have to deal with so much red tape,” shares Tessa Thompson.

The superhero has become the leader of New Asgard because her legitimate heir, Thor, chose to go into space to find himself after what happened in “Avengers: Endgame”. “Being a monarch is more complicated than he thought, but it is also less complicated at the same time. He did not foresee that he would have to deal with so much administrative paperwork, but that kind of thing happens even in what seems like the job of your dreams, ”explains the actress in an interview with CulturaOcio.

“New Asgard has become a real tourist destination, which is exciting, but it also means that she has to take on a lot of responsibilities. But, on the other hand, there is something innate in her that makes her act selfless with others. She loves her people and is willing to do anything for her own, ”she continues.

Along with Valkyrie, there is another superheroine in this installment who will fight against Gorr, Mighty Thor, played by Natalie Portman, as well as several characters with whom Marvel is committed to diversity. “I think it’s important for all people to see themselves reflected and I think that doesn’t have to be related to their gender,” she explains.

“I think sometimes the assumption is sent that who we see ourselves reflected in must be a gendered experience. And we already know that some people don’t even fit into that. I think any gender expression is necessary, so I think it’s good to have a wide variety of characters that people can relate to,” he adds.

Directed by Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Jamie Alexander, Russell Crowe and Waititi himself as Korg, as well as count Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper as the Guardians of the Galaxy.