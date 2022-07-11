Ten Hag: “Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale” – Football

(ANSA-AFP) – BANGKOK, 11 JUL – Cristiano Ronaldo, for some time at the center of market rumors fueled by his absence on Manchester United’s tour in Thailand, “is not for sale”.



This was reiterated today by his coach, Dutchman Erik Ten Hag, who said he wanted to count on the Portuguese for next season. “Cristiano is not for sale, it is part of our plans. I am preparing next season with him,” he said in Bangkok, where his team will meet Liverpool tomorrow (3pm Italian time).



The five-time Ballon d’Or on Friday did not start with teammates due to a “family problem”, according to the club, but the English press has been talking for weeks about his desire to change the air. The 37-year-old striker, under contract until 2023, would have expressed the desire to be sold, while the ‘Red Devils’, returning from the disappointing sixth in the Premier League, will not play the Champions League next season.



“I spoke to Cristiano before there was talk of his departure. We had a great exchange,” said Ten Hag.



“We have a good squad with potential. If there is an opportunity to strengthen ourselves, we will take it,” said the Dutchman, without commenting on the rumors of Frenkie De Jong’s possible arrival from Barcelona.



After Liverpool in Bangkok, the ‘Red Devils’ will continue their tour, moving to Australia, where they will stay until 23 July. (ANSA-AFP).

