Taika Waititi is willing to make Thor 5 while Chris Hemsworth returns as the god of thunder

[Advertencia: En esta nota encontrarán spoilers sobre Thor: Love and Thunder]

Along with the premiere of love and thunder, Thor became the first Marvel Studios character to have four solo movies. But although there is still a long way to go for other MCU figures to reach that mark, Taika Waititi I’d be willing to raise the bar even higher and make a fifth god of thunder movie.

During an interview with Insider, Waititi was asked about the legend that appears at the end of love and thunder and ensures that Thor will return.

According to Waititi, he was not aware that Marvel Studios would add that promise, but although Thor could well return in an Avengers movie or another company production, he I’d be willing to make Thor 5 as long as Chris Hemsworth returns as the titular hero.

More about Marvel Studios

“I’m not kidding. I saw (the legend of ‘Thor Will Return’) in the theater and I was like, ‘Oh shit. Really?’. Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But of course he will come back. He is the best character. I mean, I can be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch.” Waititi said. “Now, I don’t know what’s next. I would definitely make a (movie), but only if Chris did.”

“But it would have to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. What would the new take be? Battles and all fights are fine, but i would like something that feels unexpected as far as the story goes. Like making a $5 million movie with no fights, just Thor on a road trip. Like ‘Nebraska’” added.

The end of love and thunder leaves the door open for several stories with Thor in the MCU. After all, aside from leaving the god of thunder as the father of Gorr’s daughter Love, it also sets the stage for a battle of the gods against Odin’s son that would include none other than Brett’s Hercules. Goldstein (ted lasso).

But for now Marvel Studios has not formalized any kind of plan to Thor 5 and it is only known that both Waititi and Hemsworth would be interested in continuing that saga after the most recent film that recorded good numbers in its first weekend in theaters.