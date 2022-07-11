Sylvester Stallone, the iconic cars that marked his career

Sylvester Stallone, ladies and gentlemen. The New York actor has an immense career on the big screen, and today we intend to review it in an original way. Next, the cars that marked Stallone’s cinema.

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stalloneknown worldwide as Sylvester Stallonehe has managed to build a lineage in the industry of Hollywood. From 1969 to the present day, Stallone has not stopped working for and for the art of interpretation.

Protagonist of the sagaRocky” and the saga “Rambo”, the New York actor is an icon of action cinema and sportsmanship. But we would not be unfair if we reduce Stallone’s talent to his two highest-grossing sagas. Stallone shot more than 60 movies: an outrage.

As a way of reviewing and also of recognition, we decided to highlight the cars that best accompanied him on stage. We are fascinated when automotive culture intermingles with the seventh art, so it only remains to set this audacious plot in motion..

3. Cadillac Allante, from Tango & Cash (1989)

Cadillac Allante, by Tango & Cash.

In 1989 this dizzying action film hit theaters. Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky and starring Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell“Tango & Cash” yes that caught the attention at the time of the premiere. In it you see, for the first time, an elegant Stallone, in a suit, “cool”.

To do this, the director had to accompany the character with a car to match. And so it happened, the choice of director could not be better. In the same year of filming, a model of Cadillac already mythical. Convertible, urban and delicate: we are talking about the Cadillac Allante. A true bet of the North American house, which does not usually deliver this type of convertible with straight lines, with an air of Mercedes Benz. Great success.

2. Mercury Monterey 6-Passenger, from Cobra (1986)

Mercury Monterey 6-Passenger, by Cobra.

What a tape we have in front of us. “Cobra” was a turning point in Stallone’s career. It hit theaters in 1986, directed by George Cosmatos and starring Stallone, Brigitte Nielsen and Reni Santoni“Cobra” sports an argument full of shots, speed and “winks” of the action genre.

imprint of Stallone in this film it is really well achieved, and it can even be considered a cult movie in the action movie industry. Added to his mechanical “colleague”. A Mercury Rarity. It is precisely a Mercury Monterey 6-Passengerunabridged in black and factory dated 1950. Excellent choice, I recommend the chase cameos where the Mercury.

1. Lamborghini Japla, from Rocky IV (1985)

Lamborghini Japla, from Rocky IV.

stand up comrades. In 1985, the fourth installment of the Italian stallion reached cinemas around the world. weather Cold War and box office record brought this tape where Stallone He not only acts but directs.

In this installment, Rocky he is no beginner and enjoys the vintages of being a successful athlete. Lamborghini, a classic Italian brand in tune with the character of Balboa, shines in the fourth installment of the saga. Perhaps his most iconic scene is that of Stallone hand washing at Jalpacomplete in black bodywork. It is worth noting that the Jalpa was the novelty of Lamborghini at the time of filmingso that his participation served as a promotion.