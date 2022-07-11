Suarez: “I reported Cristiano Ronaldo to Inter when I was 17: that’s why he didn’t come”

Luis Suarez’s anecdote about Cristiano Ronaldo: “Inter didn’t push hard enough to catch him when he was 17”

Intervened in the QSVS studies, Luis Suareza former Inter player, told an anecdote about a possible landing of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Nerazzurri: “Inter didn’t push enough to catch him when he was 17. I went to see him because a Portuguese friend of mine called me: he played in the Primavera and did some good things. But above all I noticed that everyone was going to beat him, it means that one is good. I went to see him again, he did well again: he had to be taken. But then Inter didn’t push and waited: then they sent Branca to see him too.

Then Sporting came to play with Inter, played 5 minutes and it wasn’t enough: then he played a game in Vigo but nothing. Then when Oriali arrived after two years as a manager and told me to call Jorge Mendes: it seemed late but I called him. Sporting, however, made an agreement with United for a friendly so that the strong ones would have them: all the English players told Ferguson to take it and they took it. It was a bargain in those days, it cost nothing: even for 500 thousand euros you got it. Inter kept waiting: I told Moratti to take him, if he hadn’t exploded I would have given him back the money. “

July 11, 2022 (change July 11, 2022 | 11:56 am)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link