Stranger Things, from being the best Netflix series to conquering Broadway nnda nnlt | FAME

Recently, the second part of the season 4 of “Stranger Things” was published and, with it, the end of this stage in the stories of Eleven and her friends. The creators of the Netflix series, the duffer brothersrecently created their production company “Upside Down Pictures” and plan to carry out several interesting projects, one of them involves broadway.

Matt and Ross Duffer are twin writers and directors, whose greatest work has been the multiple “Stranger Things” installments. Although they had little previous experience, they proved to be very talented and this last season has crowned their reputation.

Some of the “Upside Down Pictures” projects involve the adaptation of the anime “Death Note” in a live-action series and a play set for Broadway.

WHAT WILL THE PLAY OF “STRANGER THINGS” BE ON BROADWAY?

Apparently, the series starring Millie Bobby Brown will leave the small screen to get on stage. The Duffer brothers, together with their producer, are working on a play for Broadway. According to a statement they shared with “Deadline”, it would be “set in the world and mythology of ‘Stranger Things’”.

However, on this occasion, they will not be in charge of the script or the direction, as they have entrusted it to other professionals who have joined their team. kate trefywho has also collaborated in the scripts of some chapters of the series, will be in charge of writing the work.

In the meantime, Stephen Daldry will direct. He has extensive experience in theater, film and television, being in charge of titles such as “Billy Elliot”, “The Hours” and some episodes of “The Crown”.

In addition, the Duffers told “The Hollywood Reporter” that they, Sonia Friedman and Daldry will be supervising the project as producers.

WHAT OTHER PROJECTS WILL THE DUFFER BROTHERS DO?

Through the official accounts of Netflix, it was shared that the production company “Upside Down Pictures”, in collaboration with Netflix, will expand the universe of “Stranger Things” and add other stories similar themes of horror and suspense.

The Serie live-action anime “Death Note” .

. A series spin-off of “Stranger Things” .

. An original series from the creators of Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, titled “Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” .

. The adaptation of the novel “The talisman” by Stephen King and Peter Straub. The series will be made in collaboration with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Television.

Stranger Things is just the beginning, the Duffer brothers are creating a whole universe of stories. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8hpeNhYswO — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) July 6, 2022

Until now, It has not been revealed when these series and presentations will be releasedbut they will certainly let the fans know that they are waiting.