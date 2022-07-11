Stars at Wimbledon over the years: royalty, actors and other celebrities who love tennis

Ads

Take him to court! Celebrities from all over the world flock to the UK every year to attend the annual Wimbledon tennis championships, including Duchess Kate, Emma Watson and Beyoncé.

The British royal family is a staple of the London-based sporting event, which dates back to 1907 when King George V and Queen Mary attended the games. The Duchess of Cambridge has attended matches at the famous solo venue, as she did in July 2021, as well as with her family, including her husband, Prince William and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Kate’s parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, along with her siblings, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, have also been spotted playing a game over the years.

As the oldest tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon is steeped in history, including its traditional strawberry and cream dessert and Pimm’s Cup drinks available throughout the venue. High-profile matches, treats and trendy celebrity sightings have kept the stands crowded year after year.

After taking a year off in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, David Beckham, Eddie Redmayne and Pete Davidson were among the many stars present in the summer of 2021.

The Saturday Night Live star filled up his PDA with girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor while watching a game on July 3, while Redmayne attended with his wife, Hannah Bagshawe.

Kate, for her part, returned to the arena in July 2021 as both a spectator and a worker. She helped the local pastry chef prepare some of the strawberry desserts offered at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club before sitting down on the center court.

Two years earlier, Claire Foy was spotted at the tournament as was Maisie Williams. Hugh Grant, who is another Wimbledon staple, is known for turning the sporting event into a date with his wife, Anna Eberstein.

American stars can also be seen in London cheering on the sport’s biggest names, including Serena Williams, who has won seven Wimbledon trophies.

Powerful couples like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake as well as Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been photographed in the stands in the past.

Scroll down to see which A-listers have won a match at Wimbledon over the years:

Ads