Someone has created a digital replica of Tom Cruise in Unreal Engine 5: the result is amazing

What happens if you combine the deep learning capabilities of deepfakes with the overwhelming power of the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine? you get one photorealistic digital replica of real people whose result is so splendid that, at first glance, it is difficult to realize that it is a character created by computer.

There are many demonstrations of the possibilities offered by Unreal Engine 5, such as the wonderful work that recreates a Japanese train station and the one that immerses us in ‘The Matrix Awakens’. Now, a 3D developer, creator of a virtual youtuber named Ralph, has shown his talent by creating a “metahuman” of Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise in Unreal Engine 5

As they collect on the GameStar page and we can see in the video below, the result is simply impressive. Not only shows the Hollywood actor in a tremendously realistic waybut also the author of this work plays with different facial movements and scenarios with various lighting effects.

The big question after watching the video is: how did you do it? The youtuber explains that he has used “MetaHuman” from Unreal Engine 5. It is a tool that aims to develop hyper-realistic digital characters. One of the highlights is that it can be based on models made with other tools.

In this case, a was used deepfake of Tom Cruise as a basis. Using the Mesh to MetaHuman tool generated the automated tracking benchmarks. The tool itself was responsible for processing this data in the cloud to create a template for a facial platform usable in Unreal Engine 5.

The following was much more handmade. As we can see in the video, she continued to improve the template in different layers until she achieved a hyper-realistic result, which sometimes required re-creating certain elements such as hair textures and some skin details.

The great finish that we can see in almost all Unreal Engine 5 demos is due to Lumen, a dynamic lighting system designed for new generation consoles. Can you imagine video games with this level of realism? What is coming in the video game industry seems more than interesting, not only for new generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but also for PC.

