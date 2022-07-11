Solution of the challenges of week 5 of Fortnite season 3 Chapter 3

It is time to face and enjoy the new Fortnite season 3 chapter 3 week 5 missionssome challenges that will take advantage of the latest update available for the game and where we are going to have to go through large parts of the map to overcome them.

We have a wide variety of missions in this week 5, among which are destroying giant mushrooms, collecting floating rings or visiting different locations that are on the map.

To make it much easier for you, we help you overcome all the challenges of week 5 of Fortnite season 3 chapter 3 so that you get all that experience you need to upload the battle pass.

All the solutions to the challenges of week 5 of Fortnite season 3 of Chapter 3

Destroy giant mushrooms with the chainsaw launcher (3)

First we must find the saw launcher, which is located in a cabin located north of the map, as we indicate below:

You can also find it as normal loot in games or by eliminating other enemies.

The theme of giant mushrooms is found around Cascadas de la Realidad and in the area of ​​Caserío Cholesterol.

Deal damage to opponents from above with a Designated Marksman Rifle (500)

It is a weapon that you get as normal loot, opening chests, ammo boxes, or it is dropped by enemies, both those controlled by the machine and by other players.

Once you have it you must deal damage to opponents, but you must be in a structure on top such as the roof of a building.

Collect floating rings near Reality Falls (5)

We must go to Cascades of Reality, located in the western part of the map, and collect 5 floating rings that appear in this area. The rings appear on the map and are unmissable, they are all very close together and impossible to miss.

Deal damage to opponents with Charge Guns within 10 meters (500)

We must find the charge submachine gun, which is a weapon that you can find regularly in games such as in chests, on the ground or by dropping it by enemies.

Once you have it, go to Team Fight, stand at a distance of less than 10 meters from the enemies and inflict as much damage as you can.

Deploy a Portable Fort and deal damage to opponents in 30 seconds (50)

As you well know, it is a portable fort that you can find as a small element, and when you throw it on the stage, a structure is created that we can use, for example, to protect ourselves.

It is an element that we can find naturally in our games, so as soon as you start opening chests or being a good explorer, you will have an opportunity from time to time.

Once you have it, you just have to throw it on the ground and it will build automatically, and from there you have to deal damage to enemies within 30 seconds of building it, so make sure you throw it in an area with a lot of enemies .

Pick up a Port-a-Fort and a Chainsaw Thrower in a single match

Both the fort and the saw thrower are elements that we can find randomly in our games, although the saw thrower is a new weapon that has been incorporated a couple of updates ago, and for example you can find it in this cabin located north of the map :

You must collect both in the same game, so there is also a lot of randomness to this.

Visit Reality Waterfalls, Tilted Floors and Ruined Ruins

They are named locations that are already marked on the map, so there is no greater mystery.

As you can see, it is not difficult to overcome the challenges of this week 5 of Fortnite season 3 chapter 3 so that you continue to obtain experience for the battle pass.

