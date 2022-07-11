Sofía Vergara: when she dreamed of being a dentist, before becoming a Hollywood actress | United States Celeb | nnda nnlt | FAME

Sofia Vergara is one of the Colombian actresses most important in history, walking his art through different productions in the United States and Latin America, in addition to star in series and movies with great success.

One of the most remembered roles of the actress was, without a doubt, that of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in modern-familya sensual and boisterous housewife who supports her husband Jay in his strange plans and who does not hide her Latin roots.

However, the 50-year-old artist was about to miss out on the fame of HollywoodWell, being an actress is not something that was in her plans at the beginning.

Sofía Vergara is one of the most successful Colombian actresses in history (Photo: Sofía Vergara / Instagram)

SOFÍA VERGARA AS A DENTIST

Recently, Vergara participated in an interview with Harry Connick Jr.., where he revealed various details of his life and his participation in curious television and film projects, including that, at some point, he dreamed of being a dentist.

“I wanted to be a doctor, but being a doctor takes a long time, years of study. It’s hard. So the next best thing for me at the time was to be a dentist. So I went to dentist school, but I didn’t finish”, he acknowledged.

Similarly, the protagonist of “hot pursuit” (“Two crazy women on the run” or “Standing on our heels”) acknowledged that he did not practice as a dentist, because he only “it was for two years” to the School of Stomatologists.

SOFÍA VERGARA ON TELEVISION

Fortunately, art came into her life and with this she is currently the highest paid actress in the United States, although her first years in the country were complicated, since she did not reach the screens like most of her colleagues.

“I never had much training in acting, I’ve been learning as I go. I think comedy comes a little naturally to me”, he commented.

According to the actress, it depends on what the directors and producers ask of her, because if they trust her, she can achieve great results.

“If the director thinks I can do it, and sees me, I do it. I know my limitations and I trust the work of the director”, he highlighted.

As is recalled, Vergara’s career on American television began in the late 1990s as the host of a travel show, although it would not be until 2009 with “Modern Family” that she would achieve international success.

Thanks to the comedy, he got several nominations for the “Emmy Awards”, “Golden Globe”, “People Choice” and the “Screen Actors Guild”.