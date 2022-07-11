Sofía Vergara turned 50 and celebrated with two cakes and in the pool: Images of the intimate celebration

The artist, who during the broadcast of “Modern Family” became the highest paid actress on television, celebrated surrounded by her closest family and friends.

Although it doesn’t seem like it, and she remains in remarkable physical shape, Sofía Vergara just turned 50. And the Colombian artist – at the time of “Modern Family” was the highest paid on television – celebrated with two cakes and in the pool.

Vergara was surrounded by her loved ones: in one of the many images she published, she posed with her son Manolo and her niece Claudia. A celebration that was according to the event, with the artist from Barranquilla full of happiness.

The classics were also not lacking, through the champagne, and the birthday song that her loved ones dedicated to her, making the evening an unforgettable moment for her.

His career in the industry, from the TV series “Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma” (1995), through “Desperate Housewives” (2007), to the aforementioned “Modern Family” (2009-2020), allowed him to reach to the reality show “America’s Got Talent” to serve as a judge, along with the relentless Simon Cowell.