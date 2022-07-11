Sofía Vergara: Sofía Vergara: the secrets of the commercial that led her to stardom | 6AM Today by Today

In 6AM Today by Today From Caracol Radio the film director spoke, Mario Mitrottiabout him pepsi commercial that led the Colombian actress to stardom Sofia Vergara abroad, when he was 17 years old and studying odontology.

HOW DID YOU GET IN THE COMMERCIAL?

Before the famous commercial, the director Mario Mitrotti commented that a similar one was made, and she came as an extra from Barranquilla. He remembers her very young and beautiful:

“In that first commercial They put two small take of it. Later, when the big commercial was going to come out, the client did not want them to bring a model from The Angels, New York or another city, but outside Colombia”commented.



For its part, Mario Mitrotti claimed it was the most successful commercial he has directed in his career. meanwhile, that Sofia Vergara She was very shy and that was evidenced in the casting she did at the time:

“A group of girls took her to join her. All this happened more than 30 years ago, and I think they must have paid her well because they had to bring her from Barranquilla.”

ABOUT THE TALENT OF SOFÍA VERGARA

As in other professions, Mario Mitrotti detected a lot talent in it and looked for a way to exploit it. Thus, she has come a long way, after spending many years in



Listen to the full interview on Caracol Radio